Bel-Air, released the trailer for the reboot

Will Smith has distributed the video on his YouTube channel in which it is possible to have a preview of the long-awaited dramatic version of the iconic television series of the 90s

In the past few hours Will Smith (PHOTO) has released the trailer for Bel-Air, coming soon. Jabari Banks is the protagonist of the reboot of the iconic television series that has thrilled audiences around the world.

bel-air, the trailer deepening



Bel-Air, the teaser of the reboot series of Willy, the prince of Bel-Air It is now only a matter of weeks when the work inspired by Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air will make his arrival. In the past few hours Will Smith, born in 1968, released the reboot trailer on his YouTube channel. The three-minute video showed the first images of the series, telling a synopsis and introducing the characters, the young man being the absolute protagonist. Jabari Banks.

deepening



Willy, the prince of Bel-Air: the cast of the remake Will Smith wrote in the caption of the movie: “Three years ago my friend Morgan Cooper uploaded his fan trailer to YouTube showing Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air in a drama key. Now, here’s the first completed look at his retelling of the story that has always been in my heart. “ Furthermore, Willard Carroll Smith Jr., this is the name in the registry office, recalled the release date, which is February 13 on Peacock.

Morgan cooper, his words on the series deepening



Willy, the prince of Bel-Air, the new protagonist will be Jabari Banks Over the past few weeks Comicbook reported the statements of Morgan Cooper on the production of the series: “With this dramatic reinterpretation, we wanted to create a show that stood out and was able to honor the spirit and innovation of the original series.”

deepening



Will Smith on top of the Burj Khalifa. VIDEO Morgan Cooper later added: “Why Bel-Air it’s a drama series, we are really able to remove the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you couldn’t have done thirty years ago with a half hour sitcom. We can have deep conversations that challenge prospects“.