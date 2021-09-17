Bel-Air: revealed the cast of the reboot of Willy, the prince of Bel-Air

Bel-Air is the reboot of Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air which was one of the most popular and iconic comedy series of the 90s, as well as a career launching ground for Will Smith. On September 10, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the premiere, the cast rejoined for a fun night filled with music, dancing and surprise special guests.

Now, the video service in streaming Peacock, after revealing that the rookie Jabari Banks would play Will, he unveiled eight other cast members of the reboot.

Bel-Air: all members announced

They join Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes (Arrow, The Boys) as new Uncle Phil, Olly Sholotan (Run Hide Fight) as cousin Carlton Banks e Coco Jones (Let it Shine) will be Hilary Banks.

Cassandra Freeman (The Enemy Within) will be Vivian Banks, Akira Skbar (Captain Marvel) has the role of Ashley Banks and Jimmy Akginbola (In the Long Run) will be the butler Geoffrey. Jordan L. Jones will play DJ Jazz Jeff will be played by Jordan L. Jones And Simone Joy Jones will be Lisa.

Even though the cast of the reboot is complete, some of the key characters from the original series are still missing. For example, Nicky, the Banks’ youngest son, has not been announced for the show, presumably because he is destined to be born later. Viola, who is Will’s mother, is also not in attendance, although she had a significant role in all seasons of the original NBC sitcom. At the moment, it is unclear if the casting for these parts is underway or if the characters will not appear in the reboot.

The plot of Bel-Air

Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air originally aired as a sitcom on NBC for six seasons between 1990 and 1996. Developed by Andy and Susan Borowitz, the series featured Will Smith as a fictionalized version of himself, a West Philadelphia teenager sent to living with his wealthy uncles in the Los Angeles neighborhood of the same name after being involved in a fight with a local gang.

In Bel-Air, Will travels back from West Philadelphia to the Bel-Air mansions. The series, however, moves away from the atmosphere of the classic comedy, presenting a deeper story, more like a drama, which delves deeper into the conflicts, emotions and prejudices of that society.

Currently, it is unknown when the show will begin filming. It had previously aimed for a launch in 2021, but after showrunner Chris Collins left the project, the date has shifted to 2022. However, the series has already been renewed for a second season.

