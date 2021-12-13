Bel Air: the first trailer of the reboot of the series with Will Smith

Here is the first trailer of the Bel Air reboot

Peacock released the first teaser trailer of Bel Air, the dramatic reboot of the historic 90s series that he saw Will Smith as the protagonist.

The project has already obtained the order for the construction of two complete seasons. Morgan Cooper, who made a fan film based on the popular comedy in 2019, will take care of the script along with Chris Collins (The Man in the High Castle).

This new version of the old sitcom will be set in the present, will have a dramedy mold and will tell the story of a young man Will that, from the streets of Philadelphia, makes its way towards the luxurious villas of Bel-Air, a tortuous path made of emotions, dramas and conflicts. The debut is scheduled for 2022 on Peacock.

The full cast of the series includes: Adrian Holmes (V Wars) as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman (Atlanta) as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan (All American) as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones (Good Luck Charlie) as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar (Good Trouble) Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola (Ted Lasso) will play Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones (Snowfall) will play the role of Jazz and Simone Joy Jones (The Chair) will play Lisa.

The series is produced by Will Smith, his wife Jada Pinkett, Westbroke Studios and Universal Television.