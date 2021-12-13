News

Bel Air: the first trailer of the reboot of the series with Will Smith

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

Here is the first trailer of the Bel Air reboot

Peacock released the first teaser trailer of Bel Air, the dramatic reboot of the historic 90s series that he saw Will Smith as the protagonist.

Before going into the details of the news, we remind you that you can receive a preview and punctuality of all our News by subscribing to the Telegram Channel, our thematic channel.

The project has already obtained the order for the construction of two complete seasons. Morgan Cooper, who made a fan film based on the popular comedy in 2019, will take care of the script along with Chris Collins (The Man in the High Castle).

This new version of the old sitcom will be set in the present, will have a dramedy mold and will tell the story of a young man Will that, from the streets of Philadelphia, makes its way towards the luxurious villas of Bel-Air, a tortuous path made of emotions, dramas and conflicts. The debut is scheduled for 2022 on Peacock.

The full cast of the series includes: Adrian Holmes (V Wars) as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman (Atlanta) as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan (All American) as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones (Good Luck Charlie) as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar (Good Trouble) Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola (Ted Lasso) will play Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones (Snowfall) will play the role of Jazz and Simone Joy Jones (The Chair) will play Lisa.

The series is produced by Will Smith, his wife Jada Pinkett, Westbroke Studios and Universal Television.

Professional blogger. He works for several online magazines such as CartoonMag.it. Collaborate with UpGo.news for the creation of original analyzes, news and road tests of telco services. Giovanni Ino on Facebook.



Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Will Addison Rae leave social media? The TikToker responds in its podcast!

July 17, 2021

Leonardo di Caprio and the appeal to Joe Biden for the climate

October 11, 2021

Prisoners of the Ghostland, by Sion Sono. The review

October 23, 2021

Aquaman, Jason Momoa on the sequel | Cinema

October 3, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button