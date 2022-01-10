Bel-Air the trailer of the reboot of the famous serial with Will Smith

Bel-Air, the dramatic reboot of the 90s sitcom’s Will Smith “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air “, released its first trailer.

Willy the Prince of Bel Air: the reboot arrives

The series will debut with its first three episodes on Peacock February 13, with subsequent new episodes published weekly on the streamer.

“This time he will try to make you forget who you are and where you come from. Don’t let me do it “,

warns a character at the beginning of the trailer.

The show, based on the viral video of Morgan Cooper who envisioned a dramatic version of the iconic sitcom, is written and directed by Cooper, who is also co-executive producer on the project.

Chris Collins is Cooper’s showrunner and executive producer, as well as co-writer.

Smith is executive producer via Westbrook Studios along with Quincy Jones, Benny Medina and original series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz.

Westbrook Studios’ Miguel Melendez and Terence Carter will also executive produce.

In addition to Banks, other cast members are Adrian Holmes (“At That Age”, “V Wars”) as Phillip Banks. Cassandra Freeman (“The Enemy Within”, “Atlanta”) as Vivian Banks. Olly Sholotan (“Run Hide Fight”, “Evolution of Nate Gibson”) as Carlton Banks. Coco Jones (“Let it Shine”, “Vampires vs. The Bronx”) as Hilary Banks. Akira Akbar (“We Can Be Heroes,” “Captain Marvel”) as Ashley Banks. Jimmy Akingbola (“The Most Dangerous Game,” “In The Long Run”) as Geoffrey. Jordan L. Jones (“Rel”, “Snowfall”) as Jazz and Simone Joy Jones (“The Chair”, “What If”) as Lisa.

Will Smith spoke in a video on his YouTube channel about how Cooper’s original trailer moved him, saying:

“This is the first time I’ve heard anything, I thought, ‘Yo, that’s a brilliant idea.'”

Watch the trailer