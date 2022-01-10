Bel-Air: trailer for the reboot of the legendary series with Will Smith

Will Smith has left his mark in so many ways, but those who lived through the 90s remember him with affection especially for Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), an entertaining TV series that ran for six seasons and now sees a rather drastic reimagining with the Peacock series titled Bel-Air, of which the trailer has just been released.

The show will arrive on the broadcaster on February 13, produced by Will Smith himself and with TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson as showrunner.

This is the synopsis:

Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air reimagines the mythical sitcom through a new dramatic take on Will’s story, from the streets of West Philadelphia to the mansions of Bel-Air. When these two worlds collide, Will discovers the power of second chances as he navigates conflicting feelings and emotions stemming from a world very different from the one he has known up to that point.

We will have Jabari Banks as the protagonist, in the role that made Will Smith’s fortune: these instead are the other performers (in parentheses the original performers): Adrian Holmes / Phillip Banks (James Avery); Cassandra Freeman / Vivian Banks (Janet Hubert in the first three seasons, later Daphne Maxwell Reid); Olly Sholotan / Carlton Banks (Alfonso Ribeiro); Coco Jones / Hilary Banks (Karyn Parsons); Akira Akbar / Ashley Banks (Tatyana M. Ali); Jimmy Akingbola / Geoffrey (Joseph Marcell); Jordan L. Jones / Jazz (DJ Jazzy Jeff); Simone Joy Jones / Lisa (Nia Long).

Read also:



