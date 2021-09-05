Bel Air: Will Smith announces that Jabari Banks will be the protagonist of the reboot!

Will Smith found his heir for the Bel Air reboot

The reboot television de The Prince of Bel Air has finally found its protagonist and the announcement came directly from Will Smith himself.

The one who inherits the role that allowed Smith’s career to explode in the 1990s will go to the young up and coming Jabari Banks. Smith, who will also be producing for Peacock in this relaunch of the show, wanted to look for a fresh face in the acting scene, just as he did with him in the original show. Banks lives in West Philadelphia and is a graduate of University of Arts of Philadelphia in 2020.

The project has already obtained the order for the construction of two complete seasons. Morgan Cooper, who made a fan film based on the popular comedy in 2019, will handle the script along with Chris Collins (The Man in the High Castle).

This new version of the old sitcom will be set in the present and will have a dramedy mold and will tell the story of a young man Will which, from the streets of Philadelphia, leads the way to the luxurious villas of Bel-Air, a tortuous path made of emotions, dramas and conflicts.

In addition to Smith, his wife Jada Pinkett, Westbroke Studios and Universal Television are also producing the series.

Here is the video of the announcement released: