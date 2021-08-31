Bel-Air, Will Smith crowns Jabari Banks as the new prince (VIDEO)

After the change in the race in the production team of reboot from Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air there also seems to have been a gear change in the project simply titled Bel-Air, which today announces its new protagonist. Indeed, as you can see in the video that follows, it is the same Will Smith to crown his successor Jabari Banks, congratulating him and giving advice:

If all goes as hoped, Jabari will surely have to thank his father, for pushing him to participate in the auditioned for the part that was Will Smith. That we see amused and proud in talking to his heir what awaits him, and how they can change his life and future after this role.

It was 1990 when Will Smith made his appearance as ‘Prince’ on the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, thus starting a career full of satisfactions. What also the young Jabari Banks hopes for, so excited that he misses a “This is a dream come true, you don’t know how I am … no, you probably do!”.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, change in progress in the Peacock reboot

Banks currently lives in West Philadelphia, the birthplace of his next character as well. He graduated from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia in 2020. In addition to acting, he is a songwriter, singer, rapper and basketball player. A versatility that will be useful in the adventure that awaits him, born from the viral video of Morgan Cooper, who wanted to reread the sitcom that was like drama series, already at least two seasons planned.