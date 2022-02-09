Bel-Air: Will Smith got excited about the reboot series pilot | TV

will debut this Sunday on Peacockand the executive producerconfessed he got excited while watching the show’s pilot.

The actor, involved in the project since its genesis, confessed on the pages of Deadline as follows:

The pilot of Bel-Air it’s all the nostalgia you’ve always wanted, but there are parts where you’ll stand up, cheer on the protagonists and keep your mouth shut. It’s such a perfect balance and a retelling of that world. It will be like the dramatic version of that story. Of course it would be brilliant. It’s like you’re in a new place and home at the same time, and it’s such a difficult thing for Morgan Cooper and the rest of the team to accomplish. Can’t wait for people to see it.

Bel-Air is set in the present. At the center of the plot will be the journey of the young Will from the streets of Philadelphia to the luxurious villas of Bel-Air, showing conflicts, emotions and problems that had not found space in the sitcom.

The series is conceived by Morgan Cooper and produced by Will Smith, Jada Pinkett, Westbroke Studios and Universal Television.

In the cast, besides Jabari Banks, we will find Adrian Holmes (V Wars) as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman (Atlanta) as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan (All American) as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones (Good Luck Charlie) as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar (Good Trouble) as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola (Ted Lasso) such as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones (Snowfall) as Jazz and Simone Joy Jones (The Chair) like Lisa.

What do you think of Will Smith’s words on Bel-Air? Let us know with a comment below or, if you prefer, on our social channels.

Source: Screen Rant