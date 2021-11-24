Bel-Air: Will Smith plays the musical theme of the series in the teaser

Peacock has shared the teaser of the Bel-Air series online and in the video Will Smith plays the original musical theme in a dramatic version.

Bel-Air, the series that re-proposes the story of Willy, the prince of Bel-Air in a dramatic version, now has a teaser which anticipates the debut of the project coming in 2022.

The young protagonist can be seen in the video and Will Smith can be heard reciting the lyrics of the original show’s theme song.

In Bel-Air the role of Will has been entrusted to the young Jabari Banks. The cast includes Cassandra Freeman (Atlanta) who will play the part of the new Vivian Banks; Olly Sholotan (Run Hide Fight) who will play the new Carlton Banks; Coco Jones (Let it Shine) as Hilary Banks; Akira Skbar (Captain Marvel) who landed the part of Ashley Banks; Jimmy Akginbola (In the Long Run) as Geoffrey; Jordan L. Jones (Rel) who will play the part of DJ “Jazz” Jeff; and Simone Joy Jones (The Chair) who is Lisa.

The project is based on the short made last year by Morgan Cooper, capable of exceeding six million views, which has reinterpreted the sitcom with Will Smith in a dramatic way, while remaining faithful to the original premise of the show. In fact, Willy’s journey from the streets of Philadelphia to the luxurious ones of Bel-Air will not be missing. The TV series, however, will deepen the conflicts and prejudices with which the protagonist finds himself having to deal with during an experience of this kind.

Cooper will be responsible for co-writing and directing the project and will also serve as co-executive producer. Chris Collins will work as showrunner and executive producer, as well as writing the script alongside Cooper. Smith will executive produce via Westbrook Studios alongside Quincy Jones, Benny Medina and original series creators Andy and Susan Borowitz.