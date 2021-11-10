Belarus, among the migrants of the “hybrid war” shouting “Europe, Europe” – Corriere.it

from Andrea Nicastro

The Belarusian embassies of the poorest countries offer tourist visas to those who are willing to pay 12,000 euros for a fake vacation: in essence, Lukashenko behaves like a human trafficker

FROM OUR SEND

BIALYSTOL (Poland) – Three hours from a European capital, along a straight and busy highway, there are at least two thousand people camped next to the barbed wire border. They have few tents and even fewer sleeping bags. They sleep on the ground, next to wood that burns without heating because here the air is already below zero, it takes away the heat and slips into their jackets like a blade. Already at least five people have been frozen to death in the past week. Others may not awaken. Among them are children of two, three years. Yet on both sides of the barbed wire between Belarus and Poland, this humanitarian emergency is being treated as a military operation. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiekci speaks of a “new type of offensive”, with migrants used as weapons. The spokesman for the Brussels Commission denounces “gangster methods”, from “Hybrid warfare”. Lukashenko is no less: “I don’t want an armed confrontation, but I won’t give up.”

Warsaw has deployed riot police a few meters from the migrants, a state of emergency declared in an entire region. Commercial traffic is diverted, the border crossing is closed, journalists’ cars are blocked. Helicopters, troop-carrying tanks, public buildings requisitioned to make advanced barracks. Already at the end of the summer, Warsaw sensed Minsk’s plans and laid out kilometers of barbed wire to discourage the passage. In the last two days, however, the crisis has precipitated. From small groups of 10 or 15, migrants have grown to hundreds. Polish soldiers change their gear, in the heat to eat and rest. The migrants remain there, more and more tired, because even at night helicopters fly with the spotlights on to check that they do not move.

Behind them, keeping them bottled up, are the troops of the Belarusian dictator Alexandr Lukashenko. Since the beginning of the year, according to EU sources, 8 thousand migrants have arrived in Europe from its absolutist Republic, a new member of a crowded community. Libya has been blackmailing Italy with African refugees for decades, since 2016 Erdogan’s Turkey holds Europe for the wallet with the Syrians, Morocco opened its doors to the Melilla enclave this year when it wanted to issue a warning to Spain. However, these were always transit countries. In Belarus, the migratory flow was artfully created with an airlift.

For months in Turkey, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan and perhaps even some African countries, the Belarusian embassies have been offering tourist visas to those willing to pay a fortune for a fake holiday in the northern steppes: 10/12 thousand euros. The government has also reduced the number of licensed travel agencies, essentially Lukashenko would be making money on travel like any other human trafficker. The promise is of an easy passage to the European fortress. What happens next is in the story of those who managed to pass as Ali Noruddin.

«They took us to the border with the buses, collected the cell phones, distributed some wire cutters and then abandoned them in the woods. “Europe, Europe” they pointed with their finger. When we got to the barbed wire we didn’t have time to cut it because on the other side the Poles were already there. Those who tried to return to the road were beaten by the Belarusians and thrown again at the border ». Alì Noruddin is an Afghan Hazara, with cuts on his legs and arms still open since Sunday evening when he stepped over the wire. It is now hidden in Byalistol, on the Polish side of the border. «’Use this log,’ the Belarusians explained to us with gestures. According to them we should have placed it over the sharp points and passed, but the Poles arrived and fired tear gas. There is no shelter on the border and there is no food. Now that Poland has noticed us, whoever is left there is trapped. I did it alone, walking at night, but I don’t know how to go on. ” Towards where? “In Germany, we all want to go to Germany.”

It seems that Lukashenko has 10/20 thousand migrants at his disposal to be launched as missiles towards Poland, but also Lithuania and Latvia which in turn have mobilized the army. Hoping to pass are Afghans, Syrians, Iraqis, Africans who did not think they were being used to breach the contradictions of the European Union. The human rights champion who leaves people in the cold just a stone’s throw from home. The dictator’s irony is acidic: «Polish armored columns are moving against these unfortunate people. Shame. In any case we will not get down on our knees ».

Warsaw and the Baltic Republics ask for European solidarity. Brussels is ready for new sanctions against Lukashenko even if it knows that the commercial ones do little or nothing. The border with Russia of the great patron Vladimir Putin is always open for Belarusian products. Sanctions against airlines complicit in the flow could be more useful. We will talk about it next week. On the other hand, Community funding for a border wall is secure, yet another to protect Europe. Sealing the border could help Warsaw make its European partners forget some of its laws that are not in line with community values.

And Lukashenko, of course, also thinks he can gain from so much suffering. Not just for the price of tickets. Moscow suggests the EU pay Belarus to stop the flow as it does with Turkey. It would perhaps be enough for Lukashenko for the dissidents who took refuge in Europe to lose the opportunity to engage in political activity against him. Stop destabilizing Belarus and I will stop sending you migrants.