Belarus, cooperation with NATO suspended

Minsk specifies that the choice depends on an initiative of the Atlantic Alliance. The CEI: the Poland-Belarus affair is against the Gospel. The president of the European Commission: supporting the EU states, defining procedures on irregular arrivals

The military staff of Belarus said that, on the initiative of NATO, practical cooperation between the Alliance and Minsk has been suspended.

“Just the other day, another hostile step was taken by the European states. At the initiative of NATO, another channel of dialogue was reduced and the practical cooperation of the North Atlantic Alliance with the Republic of Belarus was suspended”, said Chief of Staff Viktor Gulevich.

Yes to emergency measures “Member States faced with a hybrid attack of this type must be able to act effectively and also to respect international obligations and rights. We are working on a proposal for interim emergency measures in the field of asylum and repatriation”. Thus the president of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen during her speech at the EU Parliament on the migrant crisis in Belarus. “The objective is to support the member states and define the appropriate procedures to manage irregular arrivals in an easy and orderly manner in compliance with fundamental rights”, he added.

“Lukashenko lost” “If Lukashenko wanted to put pressure on us to have the sanctions” against Belarus “lifted, I think he lost the game, because what he got is a new package of sanctions and now he will have to deal with” migrants “on his territory to guarantee a dignified treatment “and make it possible to” re-enter “them. This was stated by the EU High Representative, Josep Borrell, presenting the new EU sanctions against Minsk at a press conference. For the Union, he added, “it is important to be prepared for this type of hybrid attack” while maintaining “unity”.

Funds from Europe Meanwhile, the European Commission has allocated “an additional 200 million euros” to help Poland, Latvia and Lithuania in managing the borders with Belarus. Vice-president Margaritis Schinas explains at a press conference in Strasbourg, these are funds that are used to create “a robust border management system”, which “should not be understood as walls or barbed wire barriers”, but as “the creation of an ecosystem of vehicles, cameras and operations centers. These are all things that can be used effectively “to prevent illegal immigration.

“Against the Gospel” “In communion with the Pope, in recent weeks we have recalled the situation in Libya. I am now thinking of what is happening with regard to migrants on the border between Poland and Belarus, and to those who venture into the Mediterranean from the Maghreb coasts? they belong to the European culture generated by the Gospel, they do not belong to us “. This was stated by the cardinal president of the CEI, Gualtiero Bassetti, in his Introduction to the proceedings of the 75th General Assembly of Italian Bishops.