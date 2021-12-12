Belarus has put an embargo on made in Italy and EU food after the sanctions

Minsk will expand the list of prohibited products The list of made in Italy goods subject to embargo includes – explains Coldiretti – pork, beef, a series of by-products, sausages, pickled meat, dried or smoked meat, edible meal from meat or meat by-products, milk and dairy products- dairy (with some exceptions), vegetables, fruits and nuts, animal fats and other oils, sausages and similar products, confectionery, salt and other commodities. But the Belarusian government has already announced – states Coldiretti – its intention to expand the list of prohibited goods in the event that “more destructive actions” are undertaken against the country. A regulation on quotas for the import of certain types of goods has also been approved.

Coldiretti: decision puts Italian exports at risk “This is – Coldiretti denounces – a decision that puts at risk the exports of Italian food to Belarus, which in 2021 will reach a total value of 38 million euros, according to a projection on Istat data, with an increase of 23% in the former. eight months of the year compared to twelve months earlier, but what is also worrying is Lukashenko’s announcement that he intends to take measures to balance the consumer market, also by satisfying demand with Belarusian-made products.

Mossa could increase the production of fake made in Italy A move that risks multiplying the production of fake made in Italy in a country that is already among the most active “tarotatori” of our specialties, from scamorza to mozzarella, from provoletta to mascarpone, so much so that it has become one of the main suppliers of Russian market right after the disappearance of the real tricolor products following the embargo triggered on 7 August 2014 by a decree of President Vladimir Putin and repeatedly renewed as a retaliation for the decision of the European Union to apply sanctions to Russia for the war in Ukraine “.

“The stop to imports risks favoring a further multiplication of the production and diffusion of imitations that have nothing to do with the made in Italy which is already worth over 100 billion on the global market”, explains the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini in underlining that “to defend the record of national agri-food exports, all diplomatic energies must be used to overcome unnecessary conflicts and defend a strategic sector for the country and the EU damaged by trade disputes that have nothing to do with the agri-food sector”.