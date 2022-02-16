Belarus liberalizes crypto | Turnaround for Bitcoin in Minsk!

Also there Belarus opens to cryptocurrencies and to $ BTC. Maybe it’s not the country we would like to see associated with the world of Bitcoin and of cryptobut the fact is that something is also moving in countries where very repressive regimes are in force.

Alexander Lukashenko it has in fact expressed itself with a decree that will concern the regulation much of the circulation how much of the detention from the cryptocurrencies for residents and citizens. And it is, at least compared to expectations, a relatively move open to this world.

Belarus also adopts open legislation towards cryptocurrencies

A good sign for cryptocurrency expansion? It will be to be evaluated, even if the route of different countries with less than excellent economies bode well. We can move on this market with the eToro secure platform – go here to get a 100% free virtual account with all the BEST FEATURES – which offers the possibility of access to 50+ cryptocurrenciesall chosen among the best for present and future perspectives.

We also have it available very advanced toolswhich allow you to invest with services fintech exclusive. One of these is the CopyTraderwhich allows the copy of the traders who get the best resultsto which alternate also the Smart Portfolioswhich allow us instead of invest within this market on diversified baskets and at no additional cost. With $ 50 we can then switch to a real account.

Belarus will allow free movement of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin

And this is already news in itself, as we are facing a repressive regime, with capillary control over any type of citizen activity. If many would have expected a banthe truth comes to subvert expectations on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which are actually very popular in the country led by autocrat Lukashenko.

The thing came through decree, in a country where the president’s political prominence is among the strongest in the world. A development of the legal field within which crypto, which will be treated by digital assets pure and that can be circulated without major problems.

All in a country where there were and still are experiences of mining relatively interesting, for a territory and a political system that in addition to being on average less economically developed than the rest ofEuropethere are also major difficulties in accessing foreign capital.

Meanwhile, something is brewing in Russia

On the Russian situation we spoke yesterday, but it is worth adding a few more details, also given the political ties between the two states. There is talk more and more insistently from the parts of fly to create a legislative and fiscal environment favorable to those wishing to bring their own mining business within the Russian borders.

A kind of turning point for a country that has access to energy at relatively low prices, but with a industry widely revisable in terms of output and technology. Therefore, something is also moving among the emerging countries – those which, we add a food for thought, historically have problems of a political nature with the dollar. Should we rejoice? Not necessarily, also given the nature of the regimes we are talking about, but it is still an important sign of the strength of this ecosystem.