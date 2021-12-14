Belarus, Lukashenko threatens Europe: “We will interrupt gas supplies if EU sanctions put us in difficulty”

The response of Minsk to the sanctions imposed by the European Union first for the repression of the opposition following the re-election of the president Aleksandr Lukashenko and subsequently for the “Hybrid war” to the Polish border on the skin of the migrants pushed to cross European borders illegally. An answer that, with the winter approaching, represents in all respects a threat: “Belarus it will cut off gas supplies towards Europe if Western sanctions put it in an emergency position and there is no way to respond with other measures ”, said the leader.

Words that create concern in the European chancelleries, even if it is a possibility calculated from the moment it was decided to go to the clash with the vassal country of fly, since the pipeline Yamal-Europe represents one of the main sources of supply of the Old Continent, also taking into account the stop to the other fundamental gas pipeline that should have become the tap of Europe, the Nord-Stream 2. The German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, in fact stated that the pipeline cannot be authorized in its current form because it does not comply with EU law, words that have caused futures 10%.

In his speech, Baerbock said that the situation on the Ukrainian border, where the Russia has amassed 175 thousand soldiers with the risk always higher than one new invasion of Moscow, is “a factor”: “The last government has agreed with the Americans that if there are further escalations this pipeline will not be able to go into operation”, he explained. In a low-supply situation, Nord Stream 2, which is complete but has not yet been cleared for use, would have doubled the capacity of the current submarine route from Russia to Europe. And it is not excluded that the Minsk decision may also have the aim of putting pressure on Berlin on this front.

For his part, the High Representative for EU Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, continues his campaign against the attitude of Vladimir Putin on the border with Ukraine: “We will send a clear signal that any aggression against Ukraine will have a high cost for Russia,” he said on entering the Foreign Affairs Council at Brussels. The EU is in “deterrence mode” and “deterrence” to prevent further conflicts, “we are trying to do our best to prevent this from happening”, he explained, reporting that today there will be no decisions on possible sanctions against Moscow. “We are studying together with the US and the UK what they could be, when and how, in a coordinated manner,” he concluded.