Belarus, Lukashenko’s “revenge”: 18 years to political opponent Tsikhanovsky

The political and judicial odyssey of Sergei Tsikhanovsky, 43, the main opponent of the president and father-master of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, ends with a sentence of 18 years in prison, after a closed-door trial that lasted 173 days. The accused, who ended up in prison along with five other opposition members including Mikalay Statkevich and the journalist of Radio Liberty Ihar Losik, was found guilty of preparing and organizing mass riots in Belarus, including through the social channels YouTube and Telegram. “A revenge” of the tyrant, his wife Svetlana Tsikhanovskaya, now the new leader of the opposition in place of her husband, defines it bluntly. And the sentence, issued by the court of Gomel, Tsikhanovsky’s hometown, reopens the clash between the West and Belarus over respect for human, civil and political rights and the defense of democratic values. The European Union is calling for the immediate release of more than 920 political prisoners in the country, “many of whom are subjected to torture and ill-treatment”, and returns to threaten further sanctions. The United States condemns the “politically motivated” sentences and calls again on the regime “to end the repression of members of civil society, independent media, political opposition, athletes, students, legal professionals and other Belarusians “

Arrested after announcing his intention to run against the dictator, a few months before the August 2020 elections defined as neither free nor fair by the European Union, Tsikhanovsky is now hostage to the Minsk dictatorship, while his wife Svetlana is a refugee in Lithuania and makes campaign in Europe for a democratic future for the country after her husband ended up in handcuffs and she ran for his place against Europe’s last dictator in last year’s sham vote. “The dictator (Aleksander Lukashenko) publicly takes revenge on his strongest opponents, while hiding political prisoners in closed-door trials”, commented on Twitter Svetlana, now the best known and most combative face of the anti-Minsk front. Lukashenko «hopes to continue the repression in silence. But the whole world is watching. We will not stop”.

The repression in Belarus remains very tough. Another anti-Lukashenko blogger, Ihar Losik, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Former presidential candidate in 2010, Mikalay Statkevich, 65, was sentenced to 14 years, activists Uladzimer Tsyhanovich to 15, Artsyom Sakau to 16, and Dzmitry Papou, to 16. Last July, the former 2019 presidential candidate and former banker Viktor Babariko, was sentenced to 14 years for corruption. In September, Maria Kolesnikova, one of the leaders of the protest, was sentenced to 11 years.

Tsikhanovsky will have to serve his sentence in a maximum security prison.