Belarus masses refugees at the border, Polish troops push them back





Migrants crowded on the Belarusian side of the border with Poland. Polish soldiers in front of them – Snapshot of the Polish Ministry of Defense / Reuters

The war between Belarus and the European Union is no longer a war of nerves fought by a few dozen migrants to be sent every day to the borders of Poland and Lithuania. Since Sunday, the Minsk regime has raised the level of the clash, amassing about two thousand people on the Polish border. The images of the crowd being pushed along the barrier released in these hours by the Warsaw authorities confirm that human beings are being used as an “unconventional weapon”.

Yesterday some activists had sent us images of some families who were prevented from crossing the wire mesh on the border, while some migrants were beaten up by the Belarusian military so that they could continue to attack the border, amid the screams of some mothers in the direction of Polish agents. They begged to open the barrier, but without being able to pity any of the men in riot gear. Most of these are Iraqi Kurds, coming from regions where the conflict with Turkey has never ceased, and with them also Syrians and Afghans.

Lithuania is preparing to establish new bans on the border and across the country. A spokesperson for the Vilnsiu police explains: “We keep in touch and exchange information with colleagues in Poland, with Frontex and, with Europol and with the Ministry of the Interior which will propose to introduce a state of emergency”.

Hundreds of migrants try to cross the border between Belarus and Poland at the Kuznica Bialostocka crossing – Snapshot from the Polish Ministry of Defense / Reuters

But it is close to Poland that the clash becomes more bitter. in recent weeks there have been at least 8 deaths, whose deaths are documented by photos and videos. But there is no news of dozens of other people.

Warsaw denounces that the group of hundreds of refugees “is under the strict control of armed Belarusians”. “They decide which direction the group takes,” explains Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesman for the Polish intelligence services. “They will try to enter Poland en masse,” he added. “We are ready for any scenario,” added Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski.

A group of migrants gathers to wait to pass from Belarus to Poland, in the Grodno region – Leonid Scheglov / BelTA / via REUTERS

Belarusian border authorities warned on Telegram that “a large group of refugees, carrying their personal belongings, are moving to the Polish border along a highway”, adding that “Belarus is taking the necessary measures to ensure the operational continuity of interstate communication channels, as well as the safety of people moving along the highway “, the statement continues, according to which” the indifference and inhuman attitude of the Polish authorities have caused this desperate move of refugees “.

A migrant family waiting to attempt the passage from Belarus to Poland – Leonid Scheglov / BelTA / via REUTERS

From Brussels comes a call for calm. It is “essential to manage the situation well” that is being created on the border between Belarus and Poland, “in a humane way. It is important that people” in need “are given assistance,” said the Commission spokesman. European for Migration, Adalbert Jahnz. For Jahnz, this is yet another “desperate attempt by Aleksandr Lukashenko” to press on the European Union.