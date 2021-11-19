Belarus, newborn dies of cold at the Polish border. Fields cleared





Refugees seeking asylum on the border between Belarus and Poland, faced by the Polish border guard – Ansa / Belta

A one-year-old child dies of cold in a forest on the outskirts of “Fortress Europe”. It is only the latest dramatic frame of the situation on the border between Belarus and Poland, the latest sign that calls for humanity and respect for the lives of thousands of people in disarray. The child’s parents were found injured and immediately rescued, but there was nothing more to be done for the child.

The family, hailing from Syria, had already been in the area for six weeks, the non-governmental organization Polish Emergency Medical Team reported. Six weeks spent, with little food available, between very rigid temperatures, in makeshift shelters carved out of thick vegetation, shelters that were not enough for the child, that could not be enough.

“It is heartbreaking to see a child die of cold at the gates of Europe. The exploitation of migrants and asylum seekers must cease, inhumanity must cease ”, underlined on Twitter the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli. On the ground, the situation remains dramatic. The number of dead migrants has risen to twelve, while the number of refugees massed at the Polish border, according to Minsk, is around 7,000.

Yesterday the Belarusian police intervened in the area near the village of Bruzgi, clearing the main informal migrant camps and transferring them to a former barracks a few hundred meters away.

Meanwhile, as a plane with 431 Iraqi migrants on board left Belarus for Iraq, Polish security forces arrested a group of about 100 migrants who had attempted to cross the border last night. The incident occurred near the village of Dubicze Cerkiewne. The Warsaw Defense Ministry blamed the Belarusian forces, who “most likely” damaged the barbed wire fence.

At the diplomatic level, the mediation of Angela Merkel continues to be active, on the second phone call in three days with «Mr. Lukashenko». According to a spokesman for the German government, Steffen Seibert, the outgoing chancellor spoke on Wednesday for the second time with the Belarusian president (who in the Berlin executive statement is referred to simply as “Mr. Lukashenko”).

In the phone call, Merkel insisted on the strong man from Minsk to facilitate “sustenance and relief” as well as the “possibility of the return of those affected” in collaboration with the United Nations and the EU Commission. Russian President Vladimir Putin also spoke on the crisis yesterday, accusing the West of using the issue to put pressure on Minsk. “We cannot help but see that Western countries are using the migration crisis on the border between Belarus and Poland as a new source of tension in a region close to us, to put pressure on Minsk”, was the clear-cut grip of position of the head of the Kremlin.