Belarus, one year old child freezes to death in the forest – Corriere.it

from Monica Ricci Sargentini

The Polish Center for International Aid gave the news. The little refugee was with his parents waiting to enter Europe. Sassoli: “A heartbreaking fact”

Freezing to death at one year while trying to enter Europe with your family. It is the sad fate of a small Syrian migrant who had been with his mother and father for a month and a half on the border between Belarus and Poland

. His story was told by the Polish Center for International Aid which, last night, picked up the message from the team of emergency doctors sent to the area: “There was a young man who had severe abdominal pain, he was hungry and dehydrated. A little further on, a Syrian couple needed help. The man had an arm injury and the woman a knife wound in the leg, their one-year-old child had died in the forest. ‘

The first to react to the news was the president of the European Parliament David Sassoli: «I am following the tragic news from the border between Poland and Belarus where a one-year-old child was found lifeless in the forest. It is heartbreaking to see a child die of cold at the gates of Europe. The exploitation of migrants and asylum seekers must stop, inhumanity must stop “are his words on Twitter.

At least six people have died in the crisis so far, triggered by the massing of thousands of people, mainly refugees from the Middle East and North Africa, near the border where temperatures are already freezing at this time of year. A few days ago a 19-year-old boy, Ahmad Al Hasan, drowned while trying to cross the Bug River. His parents attended the funeral through social media.