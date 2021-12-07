Belarus-Poland, a pregnant Kurdish woman died at the border – Corriere.it

from Foreign editorial staff

In front of her husband and five other helpless children: with them Avin Irfan Zahir, 39, had reached Poland, but all together they were hidden in the woods. The pregnancy ended twenty days ago: then the septicemia

Seven were traveling: five children, her husband and she, a thirty-nine-year-old Kurdish six months pregnant, for weeks in the forest that joins the border between Belarus and Poland. They had crossed over into the coveted Poland, that is, into Europe; but for fear of being rejected – in Poland I am asylum applications were suspended – did not come out of the woods. Not an ideal setting for a woman six months pregnant, tired and debilitated: for twenty days she had lost the child, and septicemia won her. died like this Avin Irfan Zahir, after weeks of agony that took place entirely under the eyes of her helpless husband and children. The death was registered last Friday in a Polish hospital.

The story of this Kurdish family, fleeing the war, was spread by the NGO Fundacia Dialog, a Catholic-inspired organization that operates right in the forests of the icy heart of Europe, looking for refugees who risk frostbite. It is the Fundacia Dialog volunteers who rescued Avin Irfan Zahir’s family on 11 November, taking them to hospital in already desperate conditions. The fetus was buried a few days later. The mother never recovered, and due to Covid regulations, her family was unable to say goodbye. died on December 3. One of the tragedies that take place every day on the border between Belarus and Europe.