World

Belarus-Poland, a pregnant Kurdish woman died at the border – Corriere.it

Photo of James Reno James Reno55 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

from Foreign editorial staff

In front of her husband and five other helpless children: with them Avin Irfan Zahir, 39, had reached Poland, but all together they were hidden in the woods. The pregnancy ended twenty days ago: then the septicemia

Seven were traveling: five children, her husband and she, a thirty-nine-year-old Kurdish six months pregnant, for weeks in the forest that joins the border between Belarus and Poland. They had crossed over into the coveted Poland, that is, into Europe; but for fear of being rejected – in Poland I am asylum applications were suspended – did not come out of the woods. Not an ideal setting for a woman six months pregnant, tired and debilitated: for twenty days she had lost the child, and septicemia won her. died like this Avin Irfan Zahir, after weeks of agony that took place entirely under the eyes of her helpless husband and children. The death was registered last Friday in a Polish hospital.

The story of this Kurdish family, fleeing the war, was spread by the NGO Fundacia Dialog, a Catholic-inspired organization that operates right in the forests of the icy heart of Europe, looking for refugees who risk frostbite. It is the Fundacia Dialog volunteers who rescued Avin Irfan Zahir’s family on 11 November, taking them to hospital in already desperate conditions. The fetus was buried a few days later. The mother never recovered, and due to Covid regulations, her family was unable to say goodbye. died on December 3. One of the tragedies that take place every day on the border between Belarus and Europe.

December 7, 2021 (change December 7, 2021 | 12:25)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno55 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Cop26, Germany Spain and 5 other countries say no to nuclear power in the EU taxonomy. Italy remains at the window and does not participate

4 weeks ago

Contagions on the rise, 3 Italian Regions in RED on the Map updated by the European Union. The Situation »ILMETEO.it

2 weeks ago

Why France and the UK are fighting over fishing

November 1, 2021

Libya elections, the candidacies of Haftar and Gaddafi Jr trigger protests in the country. And from Misurata they threaten: “Let’s boycott the vote”

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button