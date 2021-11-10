Belarus-Poland, it is a war on migrants. An extraordinary UN Security Council convened. Michel: “Wall financed by the EU? Possible”. But the Commission is holding back

Two groups of people have the Polish resistance broke through at the border and set foot in Europe, about fifty of these were arrested by the border forces of Warsaw, while Angela Merkel who loves Vladimir Putin asking him to put an end to the blackmail of the government of Aleksandr Lukashenko, L’European Union reaches an agreement for new sanctions on Belarus and the President of the EU Council, Charles Michel, reopens the game (which now seemed closed) of European funding for the construction of walls at the external borders. It is now a full-fledged war that has broken out on the border between Poland and Belarus, behind which the hand of the Kremlin. A war fought on the skin of thousands of refugees fleeing the Middle East and fromCentral Asia and who aspire to a better future in Europe. A crisis so alarming that theUn has decided to call a Extraordinary Security Council.

With the Balkan route blocked by the agreement between the EU and Turkey and the Mediterranean one that most interests people fleeing fromCentral Africa, the Belarusian passage, favored by the will of Minsk to put the Union under blackmail in response to the sanctions decided on persecution of political opponents, has thus become in effect the new channel of migratory flows towards the Old Continent. So much so that Warsaw today decided to increase military strength at the border by relocating another 15 thousand soldiers. While the European Union, as announced by the High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, is ready to activate a fifth package of sanctions against members of the Lukashenko government.

Michel: “Financing the construction of a wall is possible”

A new front of concern for the 27 Member States which, over the last EU Council on Migration, had accepted the request of some countries, including Poland, to build walls at the external borders using EU funding. The answer, in essence, had been: “We can’t stop you from doing it, but not with EU funds“. A position called into question today by the words of the President of the EU Council, Charles Michel, according to which “financing is possible. It is a decision that must be taken by the European Commission. But we will see what the outcome of the debate will be. At the last summit of EU leaders we discussed this in depth. My impression is that we need to clarify what is possible if we can show solidarity on this important issue ”.

Michel was in Warsaw today to meet the premier Mateusz Morawiecki and at the press conference he justified his presence “to express the solidarity of the entire EU towards Poland” for “a sudden and brutal hybrid attack. We need to act decisively, based on our common values, ”he said. And he added: “It is a serious situation, we need to act quickly and seriously. In the European Council we will have another debate on measures that can protect the EU. We will talk about physical infrastructure and the possibility of financing it. I am talking about infrastructures that better protect the borders, especially of the countries on the front line. I will also support this EU activity on the basis of fundamental values, in the face of hybrid attacks ”.

The Commission, however, slows down, recalling that “the president von der Leyen it was clear“On the – contrary – position of the Commission regarding the construction of walls with EU funds, explained a spokesman. “At the moment it does not appear that European resources are used for the construction of barriers”, he recalled, however, underlining how Berlaymont building financially support “the management of external borders, including border monitoring infrastructures”.

Angela Merkel hears Putin. Objective: to convince Lukashenko to a truce

Despite the imminent end of the long term in the German Chancellery, Angela Merkel had to intervene personally to try to curb the migratory pressure on the Polish borders, given that most of the people arriving on the continent want to reach the Germany to start a new life. So the head from the government of Berlin contacted Vladimir Putin, historical ally of Minsk, asking to exert his influence on Lukashenko, defining “Inhumane and completely unacceptable” the “exploitation” of migrants in progress, as the spokesman said in a note Steffen Seibert.

Morawiecki: “State terrorism from Belarus”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Warsaw continues to thunder against the Minsk government, stating that the situation that Poland is facing today “is a manifestation of state terrorism. Aleksandr Lukashenko’s aim is destabilize the whole EU“. And he collects Michel’s assistance on the possibility of European financing for the construction of a wall on the external border saying that he is “convinced that words will be followed by deeds. The events of the last few days are a test for Poland and Europe “who have to face” new methods of provocation from Lukashenko. This is not a migration crisis, but a political crisis“. And he then asked the EU Council to convene an extraordinary videoconference summit (before the one already planned in December) to talk about additional “economic sanctions” against Belarus.

For its part, the Polish executive received the Kremlin’s response, after the accusations launched yesterday in Moscow that according to the Morawiecki government is the real architect of the unscrupulous Minsk maneuver: “We consider the statements of the Polish Prime Minister to be completely irresponsible and unacceptable. that Russia is responsible for this situation, “said the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov.

EU, agreement reached for new sanctions on Belarus

Morawiecki’s request for new sanctions on Belarus seems to have immediately found agreement with the other member states, after the decision was made yesterday suspension of visa facilitation of members of the Lukashenko government. Diplomatic sources heard byHandle in fact, they let it be known that there is already an agreement in principle between the European government leaders who will now have to draw up a new list of names and entities that will be discussed today at the meeting of the Sherpas. The work from tomorrow will be in charge of Coest (the working group dealing with Eastern Europe and Central Asia). The starting point for the discussion is to register on the black list of 29 individuals and the airline Belavia. Version also confirmed by the words of Borrell al EU Parliament, according to which on Monday, at the next summit of EU foreign ministers, the activation of a fifth package of sanctions will be discussed.

Also Ursula von der Leyen he confirmed, speaking on TV Msnbc before meeting Joe Biden at the White House, that “we are rapidly widening the sanctions against the regime” of Lukashenko. The president of the Commission also announced that “we will look into the airlines who bring migrants to Minsk with false promises, we will try to sanction them because it is a way to facilitate the trafficking of human beings ”. And after the meeting with President Biden, it is not excluded that the United States may join in envisaging new sanctions against the Belarusian executive.

Chaos at the border: migrants break through the Polish military cordon

While the European chancelleries are discussing the measures to be taken to stem the pressure on the Polish border, he continues the humanitarian emergency at the border. Two groups of migrants they managed to break through the fence in the night by crossing the border. According to the Polish agency Pap, lo breakthrough occurred in the villages of Krynki And Bialowieza. Warsaw has more than 50 people arrested, he told theAfp Tomasz Krupa, spokesman for the regional police. On the other hand, at least 2 thousand have been blocked for days in the woods on the border in a desperate attempt to enter the EU, with glacial temperatures And very few supplies of water and food, while military tension rises to guard levels, between deployed armies and mutual accusations of “shooting in the air”.

Lukashenko for his part denounces “the deployment of Polish regular forces at the border”, stating that his country “will not kneel before the EU”. And he accuses the Polish forces of having beaten up some migrants, specifically four people of ethnicity Kurdish “Arrested in Poland where they had tried to ask for protection and it refugee status“, The Belarusian border guard service said in a statement, releasing images showing four men, some in bloody clothes and one with cuts on their hands, covering their faces. “Judging by the numerous injuries on the bodies of the migrants, the Polish security forces mistreated the people and, using force, pushed them over a barbed wire fence on the border with Belarus,” the statement said.

In this tug-of-war, several hundred migrants, many of whom have arrived from the Middle East with sponsored flights from Minsk, they are camped in precarious tents near the Polish border village of Kuznica, separated by a few meters and a barbed wire fence from the Warsaw security force cordon. Among them, even different women and children in dramatic conditions and exposed to temperatures that drop below freezing at night. Since the beginning of the year, the ultraconservative and nationalist government of Warsaw has registered over 23 thousand irregular entries from the east, almost half to October. Numbers not confirmed by Frontex, which has been denied access to the Polish border for weeks.