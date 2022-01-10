Belarus, the deception of the ‘journeys of hope’ from the Middle East to the European border

According to the most recent information, they are at least 500 people currently locked in Belarus and threatened to be repatriated to their countries of origin, especially Syria and Iraq, with the consequent risk of suffering human rights violations.

As is known, starting from June 2021 the authorities of Belarus have started a real human trafficking, bringing with their own airliners thousands of people from the Middle East with the promise of easy entry to Europe: retaliatory action against the sanctions introduced by the European Union following the massive violations of human rights following the disputed outcome of the presidential elections in August 2020.

Along the border between Belarus and Poland, for the entire second half of 2021, it was a competition to see who did worse: men, women and children pushed on one side and pushed back on the other. Dogs, beatings, tear gas.

Belarusian security forces moved migrants from the capital Minsk to an exclusion zone surrounded by barbed wire along the borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

Once there, these people could not go back and were stuck in inhuman conditions for days or weeks: left without food or with minimal amounts of water and bread, without shelters or toilets. Those who could pay for their “release” were turned back. The others were violently forced into Poland, chased by dogs and forced to pass through frozen streams.

This is the testimony of a Syrian who was part of a group of 80 people transported by military vehicle to the border:

“They dumped us. There were about ten soldiers with four dogs. They said if we didn’t run they would beat us and unleash the dogs. Soldiers beat anyone who didn’t run fast. After chasing us for 200 meters they turned back, leaving us in the middle of the forest. The families had been separated. Anyone who had been bitten by dogs was bleeding ”.

In most cases, people who had crossed the Polish border were immediately stopped and pushed back to the other side of the border, forced to cross rivers in reverse. Despite having expressed their intention to seek asylum in the European Union and despite showing clear signs of the violence suffered on the Belarusian side, they have been victims of a long series of mass expulsions that have completely disregarded the obligations of international law and the legislation of the European Union.

“They put us on a military truck. We were between 50 and 60 people. After an hour of travel they left us in the exclusion zone. On board the truck, a soldier sprayed us the hot pepper gas: my son and daughter cried for over an hour “, said a Syrian who was traveling with his wife and two children.

This is it instead the testimony of a Yazidi coming from Iraq:

“An hour after we entered Poland they found us. They took us to the bank of a river, it must have been 10-15 meters wide but it was in flood and the waters were deep. They pushed us into the water, those who opposed were beaten. They also had dogs. The women, children and some adults were taken elsewhere. I saw a man carried away by the current. Those who did not know how to swim risked drowning ”.

Many people in contact with Amnesty International and still present in Belarus reported the risk of forced repatriation: towards Syria and not towards the states from which they departed (including Egypt, Lebanon and Turkey) due to the re-entry bans in force.