Belarusian President Lukashenko warns the EU: “Ready to cut off gas supplies”. Rising prices on the markets

Moscow turns on the tap, Kiev closes it. The Belarusian president Aleksandr Lukashenko, very close to the Kremlin, he threatened to stop gas transit to Europe in retaliation should Brussels tighten sanctions against the country. “We supply heat to Europe, and what’s more, they threaten to close the border. What if we cut off the natural gas supply there? ” Lukashenko said. Belarus is at the center of a crisis for the management of migrant flows which also involves Poland and Lithuania.

The Yamal pipeline through which about 20% of the gas imported from Russia arrives. The pipeline splits shortly after Kiev with two pipelines going to Poland (and therefore Germany) and Ukraine. Moscow supplies Europe with about half of the gas that the Old Continent consumes, another 30% comes from Norway, the rest from Algeria and Libya. Today there is already a first reduction in the flows arriving at the Mallnow compressor station, in Germany. The reaction of the markets was immediate with the price of gas rising by 2%. In recent days the price of gas had recorded significant reductions after the Russian president Vladimir Putin had announced the increase in flows to Europe.

“We certainly do not let ourselves be intimidated by Lukashenko’s threats,” the EU Economy Commissioner said today. Paolo Gentiloni, responding to reporters at a press conference after the words of the Belarusian president. “When we talk about the EU’s strategic autonomy in the energy field it will be fundamental in the medium term, in the short term we must certainly work to make the best use of existing relations, both with North Africa, with Norway, with Russia”, he stressed. “We do what we can to speak to the Belarusian authorities. But “the Minsk regime” knows well what it is doing, it knows well that it exploits migrants, that it does disinformation and which puts pressure on the borders of the Union. The tool that we already use and that we will extend are sanctions “, said the spokesperson for the European Commission, Dana Spinant, to a question, after Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday encouraged the EU to speak directly with the Belarusian authorities.

“Let’s explore the legal avenues on the basis of which to introduce “the new sanctions against the Minsk regime” included a black list with airlines that by bringing migrants to Belarus they participate in the smuggling of migrants orchestrated by the Belarusian regime ”. The spokesperson of the European Commission, Dana Spinant, said to some questions. “The issue – he added – was raised in the White House. We will coordinate and align our actions with the United States ”.