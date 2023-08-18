Belen Cuesta is our Dakota Johnson in summer with a miniskirt and moccasins

belen cuesta have at least four things in common Dakota Johnson, Both are actresses by profession; open curtain-type bangs that don’t fall off even in summer; the city of Málaga, Belén because Dakota was born there as she was there on several occasions with her mother’s husband, Antonio Banderas; and Gucci Jordan loafers, a favorite of both. The Spaniard attended Universal Music Festival 2023 yesterday and did so in style that, although it could have worked perfectly in autumn, did so yesterday in Madrid in the middle of summer and with high temperatures. with sunglasses, very trendy net shirt And what looks like a top and miniskirt, seen by Belen Cuesta photo call and posed.

See more

Classic black sandals that never go out of style by gioseppo H&M by bershka from ipanema by Scottish off Menorca estuary from ancient greek from cos sleeper’s of Unisa from totem from zara by Massimo Dutti by ATP Atelier H&M from bobo

GTRES At the photocall for Universal Music Festival 2023 in Madrid on Tuesday, 25 July 2023.

Dakota Johnson, with a few exceptions, always wears loafers. Another classic from Gucci. He was the face of the brand and wore them like anyone else, whether by contract or not. Belen Cuesta also yesterday chose this classic shoe that looks great and that flatters a lot. This model in particular, is one of the most viewed models and at the same time, it seems like they will never go out of style.

The pair signed by Gucci and both Belen and Dakota are among the most numerous representatives of the Italian firm. He is called Jordan and as the main attraction of the brand, “They’re a sophisticated alternative to the classic ballerina”, Made from the highest quality calfskin – you can wear them for years and they’ll stay intact -, they have a round toe and are made in Italy.

Combining them is as easy as wearing them: you can dare in everything. The versatility of this shoe, as Gucci rightly assures, is equal to that of ballerinas, which is why they close with a note. looks like made of a miniskirt and a jacket sliced, Something what? leggings and a shirt oversized,

Are you interested in: