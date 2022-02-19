Belén Rodríguez, lightning out of nowhere: nobody expected it

An unexpected flash for Belén Rodríguez who did not expect what had happened, and like her, neither did the others

A new experience, a “dream” as Belén Rodríguez defined her behavior in Le Iene, which, however, did not have the expected meaning: a bolt of lightning from nowhere waking her and Teo Mamukari up.

Unprecedented couple to give birth hyenasbut not in life because Belen Rodriguez AND Teo Mamukari They often worked together on networks. Mediaset The programs with them have always gone well, but yesterday, Wednesday, February 16, things did not go as expected.

issued in Italy 1The program, which should be the leader of the network, attracted only 1,120,000 viewers with a rate of 7.26%. The result was even more frustrating when compared to the data for Wednesday, February 9, when 1,408,000 viewers were gathered, which represents 8.9% of the percentage.

All TV reviews for Wednesday, February 16 at night

To achieve a great success with the first episode was Michael Hunziker job Channel 5 early in the evening michelle is impossible Who invited many guests to the broadcast, including the ex-husband and father of dawnAND Eros Ramazotti who also had a kiss in the notes the best. The Swiss-German broadcaster won the listening contest on Wednesday February 16 with a share of 3,382,000 viewers equivalent to 19.65%, surpassing even the mother Rai broadcast on Rai Uno with the first viewing of the I was in the war and I didn’t know ita film based on the book of the same name by albert torganiThat attracted 2,294,000 viewers, equivalent to a 10.63% participation.

However, on Rai 2 good doctor 5 1,129,000 viewers participated, equivalent to 4.71% of the share who saw? On Rai 3, it gathered 2,196,000 viewers, which represents 11.22% of its share federica Syrian Great satisfaction with what has been done. finally, Mediaset It gathered another 571,000 viewers, or 3.41%. Network 4 with countercurrent with Veronica Good heart.