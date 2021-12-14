Belfast and West Side Story each won 11 nominations

Left to right, Kenneth Branagh joins cast members Claran Hinds, Caitriona Balfe, Judd Hill and Jamie Dornan for a photo session at the Belfast premiere in Los Angeles on November 8. Jim Ruymen / UPI Image Files | license image

13 December (UPI) – Belfast And History of the west side He received 11 Critics’ Choice Awards nominations on Monday. Dune And dog power They will soon follow with 10 each.

The four films are listed for the best film with Coda, look no further, licorice pizza, nightmare alley And Tick, tick… boom!

Among the candidates of the other higher categories are:

best actor

Nicolas Cage Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch dog power

Peter Dinklage cyrano

Andrew Garfield Tick, tick… boom!

Will Smith King Richard

Denzel Washington The tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain Tami Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman the missing daughter

Lady Gaga Gucci House

Alana Haim Licorice pizza

Nicole Kidman Being Ricardo

Kristen Stewart Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Jamie Dornan Belfast

Ciaran Hinds Belfast

Troy Kotsur kuda

Jared Leto Gucci House

JK Simmons Being Ricardo

Cody Smit McPhee dog power

Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balf Belfast

Ariana Debus History of the west side

Ann Dodd Collective

Kirsten Dunst dog power

Aunjanue Ellis King Richard

Rita Moreno History of the west side

Best Young Actor / Actress

good hill Belfast

Cooper Hoffman Licorice pizza

Emilia Jones kuda

Woody Norman come on come on

Sania Sydney King Richard

Rachel Ziegler History of the west side

Best Actor Ensemble

Belfast



do not try



The most difficult have fallen



Licorice pizza



dog power



History of the west side

best director



Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice pizza

Kenneth Brana Belfast

Jane Campion dog power

Guillermo del Toro nightmare alley

Steven Spielberg History of the west side

Denis Villeneuve Dune

Best Animated Film

Charm



run away



Luca



Mitchell against machines



Raya and the last dragon

Best Foreign Language Film



hero



driving my car



run away



the hand of God



The worst person in the world

The award winners will be revealed at a party hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer on CW and TBS on January 9th.