Belfast and West Side Story each won 11 nominations
Left to right, Kenneth Branagh joins cast members Claran Hinds, Caitriona Balfe, Judd Hill and Jamie Dornan for a photo session at the Belfast premiere in Los Angeles on November 8. Jim Ruymen / UPI Image Files | license image
13 December (UPI) – Belfast And History of the west side He received 11 Critics’ Choice Awards nominations on Monday.
Dune And dog power They will soon follow with 10 each.
The four films are listed for the best film with Coda, look no further, licorice pizza, nightmare alley And Tick, tick… boom!
Among the candidates of the other higher categories are:
best actor
Nicolas Cage Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch dog power
Peter Dinklage cyrano
Andrew Garfield Tick, tick… boom!
Will Smith King Richard
Denzel Washington The tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain Tami Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman the missing daughter
Lady Gaga Gucci House
Alana Haim Licorice pizza
Nicole Kidman Being Ricardo
Kristen Stewart Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Jamie Dornan Belfast
Ciaran Hinds Belfast
Troy Kotsur kuda
Jared Leto Gucci House
JK Simmons Being Ricardo
Cody Smit McPhee dog power
Best Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balf Belfast
Ariana Debus History of the west side
Ann Dodd Collective
Kirsten Dunst dog power
Aunjanue Ellis King Richard
Rita Moreno History of the west side
Best Young Actor / Actress
good hill Belfast
Cooper Hoffman Licorice pizza
Emilia Jones kuda
Woody Norman come on come on
Sania Sydney King Richard
Rachel Ziegler History of the west side
Best Actor Ensemble
Belfast
do not try
The most difficult have fallen
Licorice pizza
dog power
History of the west side
best director
Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice pizza
Kenneth Brana Belfast
Jane Campion dog power
Guillermo del Toro nightmare alley
Steven Spielberg History of the west side
Denis Villeneuve Dune
Best Animated Film
Charm
run away
Luca
Mitchell against machines
Raya and the last dragon
Best Foreign Language Film
hero
driving my car
run away
the hand of God
The worst person in the world
The award winners will be revealed at a party hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer on CW and TBS on January 9th.