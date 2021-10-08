Belfast celebrates 50 years of resistance from the iconic Europa Hotel

The symbolic building of Belfast, it is about to celebrate its 50th birthday: it is the Europa Hotel, loved by high-profile politicians and world-famous stars, and this anniversary is doubly important as it symbolically also represents the survival of the Irish Troubles of the North, a condition that has made the structure an iconic beacon of hope for the city.

Four stars with 272 rooms, with its history it has become a bulwark of resistance and for years has represented a fixed point to look to the future with confidence. Thanks to its history, its frequentations, style and privileged location, it is one of the most important and luxurious hotels in Northern Ireland and is characterized by a pleasantly cosmopolitan atmosphere.

Its complex and captivating past has been told in a book and no other hotel in the world can boast such a particular story and populated by prominent events and characters. Currently, the property is owned by Hastings Hotel Group, which has owned it since 1993 and invested € 8 million to reopen it in 1994. Since then it has hosted presidents, movie stars, musicians and fashion icons including Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts , Bob Dylan, Lionel Ritchie, Victoria Beckham and Elvis Costello.

President Clinton was the first American president in office to visit Northern Ireland and in 1995 chose him for his stay, booking 110 rooms for his entourage and returning again in 1998.

Loading... Advertisements

On the occasion of his 50th birthday, there are many initiatives to mark this important milestone and guests will be able to enjoy an interactive installation in the lobby that will bring to life his incredible events and his central role in the Northern Ireland peace process.

Within easy reach of many of the city’s major tourist attractions, including the Ulster Museum, City Hall, Titanic Belfast, Crumlin Road Gaol and the SSE Arena, it is the perfect location for a Belfast holiday.

www.irlanda.com

by Claudio Zeni