Belfast, Kenneth Branagh comments on the Oscar record: “It’s surreal!”

Among the nominations for the 2022 Oscar Awards announced today, the record set by Kenneth Branagh stands out, with the nominations for his Belfast breaks the records of Alfonso Cuarón, George Clooney and Walt Disney. Here’s how the actor and director commented on his new record!

If on the eve of the nominations many expected that Belfast would have been nominated at least among the best films, few would have expected the 7 nominations received, which allowed a Kenneth Branagh to go down in history as the first to be nominated in 7 different categories throughout his career. Here are all of Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar nominations for Belfast.

Branagh followed the announcement of the nominations from the London studio where he works, as he recounted a few hours ago: “They pointed this out to me, but as I listened to them every thought of this kind escaped from my head“he said in reference to his new record.”I was very nervous. I crossed all my fingers in hopes that some kind of recognition would come to us“.

“When the adrenaline drops, you just think about how surreal it is to even be part of the conversation. They could have asked me my name and I wouldn’t have been able to answer“added the director.

Commenting on the overtaking of colleagues Clooney, Cuarón and Disney, he said: “Being in the company of these people is very exciting. What I admire about them and other directors is how great it is to see storytellers move around in search of new perspectives on the work they carry out.“.

Belfast is a film heavily inspired by Branagh’s youth in the Northern Irish city, “a story so personal that it would have been impossible to entrust it to a screenwriter, even if in the past I have worked with great authors. There was a reason why I had to be writing it and a reason why I wasn’t part of the cast“.

“For me, it all boils down to telling a story, from which point of view you approach it“continued Kenneth Branagh.”The privilege of being able to tell stories is that of being able to use all parts of a creative process. I never imagined it would be recognized in this way“.