Belfast: review of the Amarcord directed by Kenneth Branagh

Belfast and the double soul of Kenneth Branagh

A convincing Jude Hill performer, a minute and set performer. A very young actor who becomes a figure of the spectator’s amazement in front of the colorful sequences seen on the big screen – the only ones in the film – and that innocence that will not be scratched even if touched by the unmotivated hatred of a furious community. However, the figure chosen by Kenneth Branagh is irony. They are the question and answer, the prolonged sketches, the jokes sown inside the film and collected at the right moment. The comedy air that wants to lighten a shameful moment of the Northern Irish parenthesis, which wants to be so personal while not overshadowing the historical scenario, but knowing in any case that nostalgia is the center of development of the narrative, which is veering towards laughter , the staging or the reconstruction.

“Who has gone away. Who is left. To those who got lost. “. Belfast it is for an audience that can find in the film the coincidence of Branagh’s two souls that have always been conflicting and that in his most intimate work eventually coincide. The authorship with the commercial, the staff with what everyone can relate to. A simple film that with that simplicity feeds the viewer, who will come out of the room taking with him the shots disrupted by the violence in Belfast, but which of the work will remember above all the lightheartedness, the smiles and the way to get up every time.