News

Belfast: review of the Amarcord directed by Kenneth Branagh

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Belfast and the double soul of Kenneth Branagh

A convincing Jude Hill performer, a minute and set performer. A very young actor who becomes a figure of the spectator’s amazement in front of the colorful sequences seen on the big screen – the only ones in the film – and that innocence that will not be scratched even if touched by the unmotivated hatred of a furious community. However, the figure chosen by Kenneth Branagh is irony. They are the question and answer, the prolonged sketches, the jokes sown inside the film and collected at the right moment. The comedy air that wants to lighten a shameful moment of the Northern Irish parenthesis, which wants to be so personal while not overshadowing the historical scenario, but knowing in any case that nostalgia is the center of development of the narrative, which is veering towards laughter , the staging or the reconstruction.

Loading...
Advertisements

“Who has gone away. Who is left. To those who got lost. “. Belfast it is for an audience that can find in the film the coincidence of Branagh’s two souls that have always been conflicting and that in his most intimate work eventually coincide. The authorship with the commercial, the staff with what everyone can relate to. A simple film that with that simplicity feeds the viewer, who will come out of the room taking with him the shots disrupted by the violence in Belfast, but which of the work will remember above all the lightheartedness, the smiles and the way to get up every time.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

732
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
686
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
571
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
507
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
476
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
401
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
369
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
331
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
317
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
315
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top