Belgian court refuses extradition of Spanish rapper Valtonyc – Ultima Ora

BRUSSELS, DECEMBER 28 – The Court of Appeal of the Belgian city of Ghent has refused the extradition of the Spanish rapper Valtonyc, sentenced in his country for "condoning terrorism" in his songs, in Catalan.



“I am free, I have been making music since I was 18, I am not a terrorist and justice has proved me right”, exulted the rapper, whose real name is José Miguel Arenas Beltran.



The singer fled to Belgium in 2018 after a three and a half year sentence for “condoning terrorism”, “insults against the Spanish Crown” and “threats” contained, according to the sentence, in his songs. Furthermore, according to Spanish justice, some lines of one of his passages contained an “indisputable” apology for the Basque separatists of the ETA, classified as a terrorist movement in the EU. But the Ghent court this morning rejected the rapper’s extradition request for all three court cases involving him.



“This is a clear-cut victory,” said Simon Bekaert, Valtonyc’s lawyer. Spain will still be able to appeal to the Court of Cassation, which however is limited to examining the procedural aspects of a judicial case. The rapper, in Belgium, was able to count on the support of the Catalan independence movement and, in particular, of the entourage of the former president of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont.



