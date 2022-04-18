Belgian league player in the crosshairs of the national team and on the US radar

In recent days, Hugo Alvarado, scouting for the El Salvador national teams, confirmed that he is working and in contact with the young Salvadoran Shawn Jacob Aquinoborn in 2005 and who currently plays in Belgian football with RAEC Mons Sun in the sub-19 category and who currently disputes the third division of that European country.

“He is a German-Belgian player and I was investigating him, he was born in 2005 and his name is Shawn Jacob Aquino… He is 17 years old and measures above 1.85 but he has not yet defined the position in which he plays because he is versatile,” said Hugo Alvarado in a video he published through the Selecta Talent account.

He further added that “We still need more information about him but he is an interesting player who is interested in representing the El Salvador national team”. The experienced Salvadoran scout added that “We are in communication with his father who was the one who was interested in us seeing him; his grandmother is Salvadoran and Shawn is a player that interests us, perhaps not for a U-20 because he is young but he is interesting “.

But he is also in the sights of the United States: “It should be noted that the United States has him on the radar and he does camps in Germany on a monthly basis. He is on their radar for something but he is not tied to any team.”

This is the video collected by Hugo Alvarado about the young promise: