Belgium, a building explodes due to a gas leak in Turnhout, near Antwerp: 4 dead

In the late evening yesterday, in a town not far from Antwerp, in Belgium, two apartments exploded following a gas leak: there are 4 deaths.

In the late evening of last night, December 31, 2021, in the town of Turnhout, about fifty kilometers from Antwerp, in the most north-eastern area of ​​Belgium, two apartments exploded following a gas leak. The explosion completely destroyed the two houses and provoked the death of four people, all adults: for the moment, no further data on their identity have been released. Following the explosion that tore open the walls of the top floor of the building, they are only counted two survivors.

The gas leak that caused the explosion occurred inside a building which, on its 4 floors, has a total of 16 apartments. The entire structure now appears to be extremely damaged, so much so that the possibility that it could not be ruled out be shot down.

The news was made known by Paul Van Miert, the mayor of the Flemish town where the explosion occurred: it is to him that the King Philip of Belgium, in office since 2013, phoned to offer his condolences following the incident.

Tanker explodes in Haiti, 50 dead and dozens injured

Two women trapped under the debris for 14 hours

Two other people were also involved in the explosion, in addition to the four who lost their lives. These are two women who survived. Remained trapped under the debris caused by the explosion, they were extracted from the rubble only after they passed 14 hours: once they were taken out of the debris, they were transported to the hospital and, according to the mayor of Turnhout, their health conditions do not seem to cause concern.