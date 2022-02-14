Belgium: Brussels police deployed to stop ‘convoy’ – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – BRUSSELS, FEBRUARY 14 – Between 100 and 200 protesters gathered in Brussels near Sainte Catherine square, as part of the protests of the self-proclaimed “Convoy of freedom” against the containment measures of the pandemic from Covid, after an appeal on social networks to move towards the center of the capital on foot. This was reported by the Belgian agency explaining that the demonstrators were surrounded and divided into two groups by the anti-riot agents of the Brussels police, who prevent them from proceeding towards the center.



The police intervention also aims to protect the entrances to the subway from that point. Other small groups of the ‘Convoglio’ are moving around the city on foot, with a meeting point in the Cinquantenaire Park, with a few dozen demonstrators. Another hundred people are reported between the park and the Schuman district, where the European institutions are located.



The blockages to filter the accesses along the main arteries to the Belgian capital set up since this morning are still in place and continue to direct the vehicles of the demonstration towards the parking lot in Heysel where a ‘static’ demonstration is authorized. (HANDLE).

