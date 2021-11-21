Belgium, guerrillas during the march with 35 thousand protesters against new anti-Covid measures

Thirty-five thousand people marching a Brussels towards the European institutions to protest against the new ones anti-Covid measures imposed by the Belgian government. Begun in a peaceful way, the march soon degenerated with a throwing of objects by a group of protesters against the police, to which the agents responded using water cannons And tear gas in an attempt to disperse them. In the videos posted on social networks, they are also seen vans of the police attacked e destroyed by the protesters with their faces covered. A real urban warfare.

The demonstration, called ‘Together for Freedom’, was organized in response to the access denied to bar And restaurants imposed on not vaccinated with a law passed by the government last Wednesday. Europe is facing another wave of infections and several countries have tightened the measures, even harsher than what the government in Brussels has established. Belgium, one of the countries hardest hit by recovery pandemic, extended permits to work from home and tightened measures against the unvaccinated. Since the end of October, Belgium has consistently recorded an average of around 10 thousand cases per day, with a vaccinated population close to 75%.

The clashes in Brussels follow the night of assaults experienced in Rotterdam, in Holland, between Friday and Saturday, the eve of the new squeeze. Following the protests, which also continued in other cities of the Netherlands on Saturday evening, about 40 people were arrested. Among the measures put in place are the closure of bars and restaurants at 20 and of shops of non-essential goods at 6pm. Via also i fans from the stadiums. The range of places where it will be necessary to show the green pass and the obligation to receive at home returned maximum 4 people.