Belgium lifts restrictions imposed by COVID-19 | World

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium has begun easing most of the restrictions imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the biggest easing of measures since the crisis began two years ago.

From Monday it will no longer be necessary to present a health pass to enter bars, restaurants, theaters or cinemas. There will also be no limits to the number of people in an establishment.

Nor will it be mandatory to wear a mask, except for public transport and medical facilities.

The government announced last week that the country of 11 million people would lower its alert level from orange — the second highest — to yellow.

The number of new cases for the week ending March 5 decreased by 24% compared to the previous week, standing at 5,854. Hospitalizations and cases in intensive care units have also dropped.

Other European countries are also lifting restrictions imposed in the wake of the pandemic, as many governments try a new strategy of coexisting with the virus.