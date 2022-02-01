Belgium, stop emails outside working hours. And we think about introducing the 3-day weekend

From tomorrow, employees of the Belgian public administration will no longer have to respond to e-mails, messages and phone calls outside working hours.

Employees of the Belgian public administration they will no longer have to respond to emails and phone calls outside working hours, they will then be able to log out at the end of a working day unless there are “exceptional” reasons not to do so. The change will come into effect tomorrow and will affect 65,000 employees; the government is also considering whether to extend this right to private companies, despite opposition from business groups. Petra De Sutter, minister of public administration, explained that the law will serve to change a culture for which people feel they must always be available, a culture that has been amplified and inflated during the months of the pandemic, especially for those workers and workers who with the smart working they felt they had to be always connected and available.

In a recent survey on remote working, more than four in five Belgians (84%) said they would like to continue working from home two or more days a week even after the pandemic ends. Also for this reason, according to De Sutter, without affirming the right to disconnect and formalize it with a specific rule, the risk is to run into “stress and burnout, and this is the real disease today”. The federal government is also considering a bill to shorten the work week to no more than four days for a total of 38 hours. If approved, both public and private employees will be able to enjoy three-day long weekends.

With the stop to emails outside working hours, Belgium has followed a trend dictated in Europe by Volkswagen, which in 2012 in Germany decided to prohibit some employees from accessing e-mail outside working hours. In France, the belief that it was necessary to achieve a different work-life balance materialized in 2017, when organizations with more than 50 employees had to enter into negotiations to define employee rights to ignore corporate smartphones and laptops. Portugal passed a law last year under which employers with more than 10 employees may be liable to fines for texting or emailing workers overtime.