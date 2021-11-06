Belgium, the medieval jewel of Ghent lights up with the “Light Festival”

A colorful open-air museum he is ready to make the streets of Gent shine with his magical luminous works, the medieval jewel of Flanders which, these days, has to deal with the thick darkness of the North. In fact, the expected “Light Festival”Scheduled, for the fifth edition, from 10 to 14 November next in the location renowned as the“ City of Lights ”, for its commitment to lighting up in a sustainable way, thanks to urban“ Light Plans ”capable of not wasting energy. The protagonists of the event that creatively lights up the architectural beauty of Ghent will be 32 “light art” installations created by 35 talents, including locals and foreigners, to invade with all their light power as many locations in the Belgian town.

Spectacular colored projections, colorful animated sculptures and graffiti are therefore only waiting for the “go”: from Wednesday 10 November, for five days, starting at 7 pm and until midnight (only on Saturdays we start an hour earlier), a long journey over 7 kilometers it will turn into a sparkling exhibition space accessible for free to everyone. The most well-known places will be involved, from the Sint-Michielsbrug bridge to the Prinsenhof (the one that was the official residence of the Count of Flanders), but also the less touristy districts such as Macharius-Heirnis and Sluizeken-Tolhuis-Ham. The 2021 edition of the “Light Festival” rewards the past: among the works on display, there will be four protagonists of the past events, which were particularly loved by the public. Among these, they will return in a partially renewed guise: “The great Ghent fire never happened”(2011) by the Austrian Michael Langeder. It is a simulation of a false fire made with smoke and lights that envelop the Belfort, one of the three famous towers of the church of San Nicola. The intent is to reflect on the vulnerability of the city’s cultural heritage.

But we will also find “Luminarie De Cagna” (2012) of the Italian De Cagna, decidedly more festive: exhibited at the Prinsenhof, the creation consists of tens of thousands of colored lights mounted on a wooden structure, forming a gigantic colonnade with round arches. The tribute to Romanesque and Renaissance architecture offers the public the opportunity to enter a dreamlike dimension, immersing themselves in an enveloping luminous gallery. The installation by Canadians Caitlind rc Brown and Wayne Garrett, exhibited as early as 2015, has a more interactive mood. In this case, six thousand old light bulbs draw a giant “Cloud”, a cloud that can be turned on or off by simply pulling wires. The work, located along the Désiré Fievéstraat, is once again conceived for a great collective action that takes shape in the synchronized act of switching on. Finally, it is the Korenlei, the quay of the river that crosses Ghent, which again captures the attention of visitors with the “Museum of the moon”By British director Luke Jerram.

Moreover, it is impossible not to stop and photograph this luminous work, conceived as a scale reproduction of the moon. Already in 2018, the giant floating body with a diameter of seven meters it had become the most iconic spot for selfies to be posted on Instagram with the hashtag #lichtfestivalgent. The 2021 edition is also an opportunity to give space to the projects of some students in collaboration with the Luca School of Arts and the KASK (the Royal Academy of Fine Arts), but it is also centered around a reflection on the difficult months of the lockdown, rethought as moments capable of creating something useful for the community, with luminous art always the protagonist. During the closures imposed by the spread of Covid 19, in fact, 450 portable lamps were distributed to various residential care centers, as well as to artistic associations and secondary schools, to encourage people to design original and creative lampshades. During the “Festival of Lights” 2021, in the districts of Spaanskasteelplein and Prooststraat, the results of this initiative entitled “Lockdownlights on!” will be shown for the first time.