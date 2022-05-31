Believe it or not, these 3 movies accurately predicted the future

Inexplicably, and showing a totally visionary side, three outstanding films, which today have become classics in the audiovisual industry, knew how to predict the future. It is that without a doubt science fiction has served as inspiration for all kinds of inventions that later ended up becoming reality. Next, I show yous three of the most striking films that anticipate the revolution in technology that surrounds us today.

It is a 1985 American science fiction comedy film directed and written by Robert Zemeckis (Bob Gale also collaborated as a screenwriter), produced by Steven Spielberg and starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover and Thomas F. Wilson. It recounts the adventures of Marty McFly, a rebellious and impulsive teenager who lives with his parents and accidentally travels back in time from 1985, his time, to 1955, the time his parents met. Eventually, he changes the specific events of the original timeline in which his parents met and fell in love. Because of this, Marty must enlist the help of Dr. Emmett Brown to bring his parents back together, ensuring his own existence and that of his siblings.

It is an American neo-noir and science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott, released in 1982. It was written by Hampton Fancher and David Webb Peoples, and the cast consists of Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, Edward James Olmos, M Emmet Walsh, Daryl Hannah, William Sanderson, Brion James, Joe Turkel, and Joanna Cassidy. It is partially based on Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? (1968). It is the first film in the Blade Runner franchise.

The action takes place in a dystopian version of the city of Los Angeles, USA, during the month of November 2019. It describes a future in which, through bioengineering, artificial humans called replicants are manufactured, which are used in dangerous jobs and as slaves in the “outworld colonies” of Earth.

It is a 1993 science fiction action film directed by Marco Brambilla and starring Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes and Sandra Bullock. The screenplay was loosely based on the novel Brave New World by Aldous Huxley and has many allusions to the novel The Sleeper Awakes by HG Wells.1?

The film tells the story of John Spartan, a risk-taking police officer who has a reputation for causing destruction while on the job. After a failed attempt to rescue hostages from evil criminal Simon Phoenix, they are both sentenced to cryogenic prison in 1996. 36 years later, Phoenix is ​​thawed out for a parole hearing in 2032, but he escapes. Society has changed and everything related to crime and free will has apparently been eliminated. Unable to deal with a criminal as dangerous as Phoenix, the authorities decide to release Spartan to help recapture him.