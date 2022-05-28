Belinda, a storm is coming to Christian Nodal. New attack?

Belinda would lunge at Christian Nodal after the Twitter thing | Instagram

Belinda would be really furious after being exposed by Christian Nodal on Twitter so they warn the “regional mexican“You must be prepared for a new attack.

Apparently the singerBelinda, has been very discreet before the media regarding the subject of her “ex-partner”, or at least that is what she would like to appear trying to hide other intentions.

But what happened on the Twitter platform a few weeks ago where Belinda would be “bad stop” after a conversation shared by Nodal will have a very high cost for the “sonorense”, as they hint on a YouTube channel, and a couple of apologies will not be enough.

A couple of well-known presenters of a famous channel warned Nodal and all his followers about the upcoming and dark plans of the actress of “welcome to eden” for v3ngarze of the interpreter of “Goodbye Love“, with” tension music “, shared the delicate ad:

What about Belinda’s teeth is going to be very expensive for Christian Nodal… More expensive than everything he paid him? Elisa questioned, to which her colleague replied… More expensive than everything she took from Nodal, more expensive than all the taxis she owes and more expensive than all the rings she has, she pointed out.









Very much in their style, and with the touch of humor that they impart to their channel, the couple of presenters express how “expensive the joke will be for the “composer”, who apparently would try to wave the white flag of peace with the Schülls in a recent publication in TvNotas.

However, in the middle of a video shared 19 hours ago on this same channel, they leaked the first details of what the “former judge of The Voice“, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, intends to carry out to fight back against her “ex-partner” after the damage caused to her image.

The final thrust against Nodal would be being prepared with two very important midfielders from Mexico.”

At least what Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain recently confirmed, the “naturalized mexican“, “is very vindictive” and together with his mother and his PR, Danna Vázquez, “they would be organizing a strong attack” against the famous 23-year-old, they uncover.

Belinda about the teeth and because they want it chin…tun, the communicator said.

One of the media would be TvNotas, who highlighted Elisa would already start part of this work with the past publications that have emerged in favor of “businesswoman“, who apparently would be the same one who writes these “interviews” of whom the publisher always mentions as “close sources” to the artists.

Likewise, Javier Ceriani, included Grupo Imagen, another of those who would agree to join these plans of the so-called “Latin Pop Princess“This after” other media will not agree to get involved, “he said.

The “ex-fiancé of Belinda” born on August 15, 1989, has sought to defend himself from the blonde’s fans and even from his “ex-mother-in-law”, who, as has been seen, has participated in a campaign against the “mariacheño” mainly by the great community of followers of the interpreter of “Sapito”.

But apparently the latest reaction against “Beli“It would be unforgivable for the Peregrín Schüll who are even collecting more media through money to “d3destroy” the native of Caborca, who is aware of this and is trying to “shield himself,” assured the drivers.