Belinda: All her love stories before Christian Nodal

Christian Nodal and Belinda ended their relationship, and the news continues to give something to talk about because they had become one of the most popular couples in entertainment and even their wedding was one of the most anticipated of the year. After sharing his love at all times on social networks, suddenly, and without explanationn, confirmed their breakup, leaving room for multiple theories.

Unlike Nodal, Beli has been in the artistic medium practically her entire life, because from a very young age she was the protagonist of children’s novels, that is why her love stories are more public and much more details, scandals and rumors are known about her ex-partners. Do you know them all? Here we leave you the list of Belinda’s loves.

Who have been Belinda’s boyfriends?

Famous for being one of the members of RBD, Christopher was one of the singer’s first boyfriends when they were just children and starred in the soap opera “Aventuras en el tiempo”. Although they have never confirmed it, it is known that after the novel they spent a lot of time together.

Pepe Diaz

This famous businessman was another of Belinda’s loves, although not much is known about their romance, it has been confirmed that their relationship lasted six months and was undoubtedly one of the singer’s most notorious, since they made public appearances together. Pepe Díaz is also famous for having had a romantic relationship with Eiza Gonzalez.

There is nothing confirmed other than rumors and close sources that ensured a close relationship between Maluma and Belinda. And although none has confirmed this and they have refused to talk about it, everything seems to indicate that there was something more than friendship between these singers.

John Dos Santos

Perhaps his most media courtship to date. In 2006 their love story began when they met in Barcelona and decided to start their relationship, it is said that it has been one of the most beautiful relationships of the singer and they even left the famous for prosperity “belisesignal” as proof of their love.

When Beli was 20 years old, she had a relationship with the former vocalist in Camila. Although it was very famous and there are even photographs, everything indicates that the relationship lasted very little and they were never seen together again.

With this relationship, the fame of the singer grew internationally, because surprisingly she had a relationship with the most famous magician in the world. Her relationship was very intense and Criss even had Belinda’s name tattooed on her, but he had to erase it some time later and even when he classified her as an opportunistic and interested woman.

In May 2019, rumors surfaced of a possible romance with a renowned Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, an expert in Botox and Rhinoplasty. It all started when Ben Talei shared photos with Belinda and from there they assure that there was a love relationship. So far, neither of them has confirmed it.

Although they have not talked much about it, it is known that Belinda and the famous Mexican singer Lupillo Rivera had a relationship after appearing together on the La Voz México program. The love that Jenny Rivera’s brother felt was so great that he even had the singer’s face tattooed on his arm, later he had to delete it and the end result generated endless memes.

From July 2020 to February 2022, Beli and Nodal formed one of the most beloved couples in the media. They seemed to be very much in love and even got engaged last year, but without any explanation, the couple announced their breakup in February 2022.