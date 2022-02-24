Belinda already has a new boyfriend and prepares revenge against Christian Nodal, says Mhoni Vidente

James 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 70 Views

The singer would be about to launch a new project with one of Christian Nodal’s great rivals.

By: Muse Style Writing

The sudden break between Christian Nodal and Belinda caused great controversy in recent days, and despite the fact that at one point they assured that they could soon return because they are still quite in love, Mhoni Vidente pointed out that this is not going to happen.

The Cuban shared for the YouTube channel of El Heraldo de México some of her visions for this week, and assured that at this momento Belinda is already dating someone else and has already left Sonoran in the past.

They are not going to come back, Belinda is already dating someone else and is an ex-boyfriend with whom she had communication, “he said.

Belinda prepares her revenge

On the other hand, the Pythonista added that Belinda is preparing a great revenge against Christian Nodal after it was ensured that the Sonoran singer has already had several encounters with his ex-girlfriend, María Fernanda.

According to Mhoni Vidente, among the singer’s revenge plans is to launch a collaboration with Grupo Firme, the great rivals in the music of the interpreter of ‘Goodbye, love’. For her part, Nodal will also prepare another duet with a famous artist.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Premio Lo Nuestro 2022: Nominees, performances, hosts, schedules and how to watch the ceremony live | Music

Everything ready and prepared at American Airlines in Miami for a new edition of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved