Belinda already has a new boyfriend and prepares revenge against Christian Nodal, says Mhoni Vidente

By: Muse Style Writing February 23, 2022 12:41 p.m.

The sudden break between Christian Nodal and Belinda caused great controversy in recent days, and despite the fact that at one point they assured that they could soon return because they are still quite in love, Mhoni Vidente pointed out that this is not going to happen.

The Cuban shared for the YouTube channel of El Heraldo de México some of her visions for this week, and assured that at this momento Belinda is already dating someone else and has already left Sonoran in the past.

They are not going to come back, Belinda is already dating someone else and is an ex-boyfriend with whom she had communication, “he said.

Belinda prepares her revenge

On the other hand, the Pythonista added that Belinda is preparing a great revenge against Christian Nodal after it was ensured that the Sonoran singer has already had several encounters with his ex-girlfriend, María Fernanda.

According to Mhoni Vidente, among the singer’s revenge plans is to launch a collaboration with Grupo Firme, the great rivals in the music of the interpreter of ‘Goodbye, love’. For her part, Nodal will also prepare another duet with a famous artist.