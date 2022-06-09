Belinda and Chiquis Rivera wear tailored suits without a bra: who looks better and better?

Who would have thought that Belinda and Chiquis Rivera would have something in common? It seems that in terms of the world of fashion they are connected, because both decided to attend important events with “oversize” tailored suits. They also wore them without a bra and left their hair loose.

As if the above were not enough, the two also seem to have wanted to follow in the footsteps of Karol G, letting themselves be seen with dental floss on social networks. and although here Chiquis Rivera went further and left her butt fully on display, the curves of belinda herewhich are more subtle, are also giving something to talk about.

The dental floss culture seems to have revived thanks to Karol G. La Bichota has raised the passion for this garment that was previously far from appearing on social networks, and now seems to be omnipresent on digital platforms.

La Bichota will even take them on stage as part of her new tour: “There has never been a tour where they sing to love so nasty,” the Colombian singer said on Instagram. More than ten million have already seen this fiery video that has managed to survive despite Instagram censorship.

