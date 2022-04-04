Belinda and Christian Nodal forget adoptive son after breakup

Belinda and Christian Nodal, what happened to their son? | Instagram

Belinda and Christian Nodal They shared more than tattoos and other things during their relationship, one of the most special would be their adopted son “Cuatro” who today they question, how is he?

It should be remembered that the singer Belinda received “Cuatro” as a gift from Christian Nodal before the departure of his puppy, “Gizmo”, who would have accompanied the “Spanish” for several years.

After their controversial breakup, “The Nodeli“They would be in the process of erasing everything that reminds them of their” torrid romance “Both Belinda and Nodal would remove their tattoos, but what happened to the puppy?

Belinda and Christian Nodal, what happened to their son? Photo: Capture Instagram



It should be remembered that the “naturalized mexican“, Belinda and the “regional Mexican”, baptized under this name the little being of the chihuahua breed and brown in honor of his anniversary, however, after the separation of the original from Madrid and the “sonorense”, they hope that “Four” is in good hands.

Fortunately, the “songwriter“, “pianist” and child actress on Televisa, is a faithful dog lover, so for the peace of mind of many, she continues under the care of the pet.

The mystery would be solved in past photographs that Belinda Peregrín Schüll shared on her social networks, in one of them, the actress of “Baywatch“, appears in a garden while carrying “4” in his arms, which also brought great relief to many of the followers on social networks.

Oh 4!

it’s so elegant

stayed with mom

finally we can see 4

The second photo, is 4,

The most handsome,

They were some of the reactions to the publication of the interpreter of “Sidekicks to the rescue” between various productions on the small screen in Mexico, who in another of the postcards models next to the puppy in one of the sessions in which he wears a coquettish black outfit.

The one “born in Madrid”, on August 15, 1989, where she currently resides, since her break with “Sonoran“He would resume his social networks again days after declaring himself absent from the platforms.

In the midst of promoting the first season of his series, “welcome to eden“, Belinda dedicated a new message to her loyal followers, to whom she expressed gratitude for all their support, she recently shared content even on her Tik Tok account.