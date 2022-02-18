Belinda and Christian Nodal: they filter a fragment of the song that they would release on Valentine’s Day

Almost a week after Christian Nodal announced the end of his engagement with Belinda, it was revealed that the couple planned to pamper their fans with a romantic duet that would see the light on February 14, at the Valentine’s party.

According to information from the television program “Sale el Sol”, the Nodeli had already recorded the song “For the rest of your life”, and presumably the official video of the song.

In fact, they shared a video that went viral on social networks in which Belinda and Nodal are seen singing a fragment of the song, which was to be included in “Forajido”, the interpreter’s new album.

Belinda and Christian Nodal got engaged in May 2021.

“Now what do we do if this is serious. love only happens once in a lifetime… I know those little eyes don’t know how to lie, that little mouth doesn’t know how to lie. Tell me if you have plans, what are you going to do for the rest of your life, for the rest of your life”, say the famous in the recording.

For now, It is not known if this song will see the light in the next few days or it will be archived as a nice memory of the former couple, since a reconciliation or new collaboration between them is complicated.

Belinda and Christian Nodal became boyfriends during their time as judges on “La Voz” in July 2020.

Belinda and Nodal recorded the song “Si nos dejan” together last Novemberofficial song of the telenovela with the same name, original from Telemundo.

The video on the official channel of the Mexican singer-songwriter registers more than one million 700 thousand reproductions.