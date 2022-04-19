Belinda and Danna Paola are chosen for the remake of the movie ‘Mean Girls’

Mexico.- Belinda Y Danna Paola are the actresses chosen for the remake of the film “Heavy Girls”American comedy classic that starred Rachel McAdams Y Lindsay Lohan in 2004.

This is the project that the theater producer Alexander Gou is struggling to carry out and is already waiting for the rights to the film that in English bears the title of “Mean Girls”whose screenplay was written by tina feythe comedian recognized by the popular American comedy show “Saturday night Live”.

Belinda and Danna Paola would be the ideal protagonists of the Mexican version of “Mean Girls” once Alejandro Gou manages to obtain the rights and coordinate the schedules of both singers and actresses.

Amanda Seyfried, Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan and Lacey Chabert on the “Mean Girls” poster./ Photo: Google



Recently, the producer of plays and musicals such as “In the dark it makes me laugh”, “The comic tenorio”, “Save yourself who can”, “Vaseline” and “I can’t get up today”talked to the press about her desire to do her own version of “Mean Girls.”

The businessman considers Danna Paola as his friend, so it is a fact that she will be part of his remake of “Mean Girls”.

“Danna Paola and I are very close friends. Danna was with me in ‘Today I can’t get up’, I consider her my friend. She is right now, thank God, at the top of her career, “said the producer.

Alejandro Gou is already well known as a theater producer in Mexico./ Photo: Instagram



In addition to the Spanish version of the gringo comedy that is already considered “cult”, Alejandro Gou wants to propose to the singers that they participate in his musical “Lies”.

“If anything happens with her and Belinda, I want to do ‘Mean Girls.’ If it happens, later invite them to do ‘Lies’”, he ended with the interview.

It only remains to be seen if Alejandro Gou will take “Mean Girls” to the theater with Belinda and Danna Paola, and although he did not give details of which characters each one would play, due to their personalities, Belinda would be perfect as regina george and Danna Paola as Cady Heron.









While this is happening, Danna Paola enjoys being the girlfriend of Alex Hoyerwith whom she was seen very embraced and romantic in some photographs of the wedding of Paola Zurita, the influencer’s sister Juanpa Zurita.

Danna Paola and Alex Hoyer in an image uploaded by the model Hannah Stocking at Paola Zurita’s wedding./ Photo: Instagram



For her part, Belinda is excited for the upcoming premiere of the series. “Welcome to Eden” that will reach the platform Netflix on May 6 and which will become the new Spanish success, after “The Money Heist” Y “Elite”.