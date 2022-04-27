Belinda and Danna Paola could star in a new version of ‘Mean Girls’

undeniably One of the movies that won us over was the 2004 American comedy mean Girlsstarring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdamsAmanda Seyfried Y Lacey Chabert.

A story that tells how cady Heron, after spending his childhood in Africahe will have to adapt and face his new school in the United States, and will make friends with the three most popular, vain and manipulative girls in the school.

Within his projects, producer Alejandro Gou wants to take this unmissable film to the Mexican theater once he gets the rights to it, and revealed that he has contemplated to the actresses danna Paola and Belinda to star in it, this is so fetch!

“I’m worried and worried that they give me the rights, because according to what they were going to release the film, but I will continue insisting because as soon as they give them to me I have the yes of danna and Belinda’s yes”, commented the producer, in addition to highlighting his friendship with danna Paola, with whom she already had the opportunity to work on the play Today I can not get up.

Still The exact details of which of the two Mexican actresses would play Regina George are not known anymore. cady Heronwhat is a fact is that the dedication of both on stage will be a fascinating explosion of talent.