Belinda and her mom are fighting? They affirm that “they don’t even talk anymore” after controversy with Nodal

In the last few hours, supposed information has been leaked indicating that apparently Belinda and her mother of the same name, are estranged after the different controversies that arose as a result of the singer’s breakup with the singer-songwriter of regional Mexican music, Christian Nodal.

The problem arose after Mrs. Belinda Schull endorsed a derogatory comment against the singer, he for his part did not take long to answer and began a war of declarations that unfortunately did not leave the lady and of course the Belinda who hadn’t even had anything to do with said discussion.

“Leave me alone, I’m healing. I don’t bother you, I don’t even demand my credits in songs or in life. Everything beautiful that is happening deserves it and it also cost me.

When I got tired of giving, it was all over”, wrote the singer who in turn exhibited a conversation with his ex-girlfriend, which surely hurt the young woman, since at no time has she commented on that conversation and even, in her most recent stay by Spainhas turned a deaf ear when it comes to talking about Nodal.

Is revenge coming?

Now, apparently and according to information from the drivers of Gossip no Like, Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristainthe singer would be in plans to “shut her mouth” to the singer, who is already talking about millionaire lawsuits and entering the judicial field to prevent Nodal from continuing to talk about Belinda without her even mentioning it.

Hence, there is the possibility that Belinda He has also stopped talking to his mother for the moment so as not to generate controversy and keep his private life quiet for the moment.

However, and according to Ceriani himself, it is likely that the singer will take advantage of the Olympia Law to attack Nodal and the movement #MeToo by media violence against herwhich would open the possibility that Nodal also responds with some secrets that he keeps from the young model and influencer.

