Belinda and her mother reappear after the controversy with Christian Nodal

A digital meeting between Christian Nodal Y Belinda Schullmom of Belindaculminating in the publication of a conversation between the ex-partner, with whom the Mexican regional singer sought show to Schull.

In this context, they began to circulate rumors that allegedly Belinda he stopped talking with his mother, probably to avoid another controversy and take care of his private life.

However, it was Belinda Schüll herself who was in charge of deny this version, because through your account Instagramthe woman from 57 years He shared videos with his daughter.

Belinda’s mother accompanied her to the recording studio. | PHOTO: Instagram @schull.belinda

Through the stories of the social network, he shared a video in which you can see both in one recording studiowhere the interpreter of “Luz singravida” works on a new song: “creating new music” her mom wrote.

Schüll watched his daughter work. | PHOTO: Instagram @schull.belinda

In the second video, Schüll is seen very attentive while watching the Mexican singer, likewise, in the text of the video he added: “Breaking it down in the studio“.

Belinda is recording a new song. | PHOTO: Instagram @schull.belinda

“a hit is coming“Wrote the singer’s mother in the last story, where you can see the interpreter of”Love at first sight” Recording with headphones on, while her mother looks at her proudly.

The controversy between Belinda Schüll and Christian Nodal

A few days ago, Belinda’s mother clapped the comment of a fan in which she calls “popcorn” to the Mexican regional singer. Meanwhile, Nodal shared a conversation with Belinda where he first wrote: “20 years collecting the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing. Leave me alone, I’m healing. I don’t bother them, I don’t even demand my credits in songs or in life, everything beautiful that is happening deserves it and it cost me too. When I got tired of giving, it was all over”

In the same tweet, he shared screenshots from a WhatsApp conversation with Belinda in which she asked him for money to fix her teeth and for their potatoes.

KEEP READING:

Belinda and her mom are fighting? They affirm that “they don’t even talk anymore” after controversy with Nodal

Belinda’s revenge started? Ventaneando makes a prediction to Nodal: ‘Everything is going to be reversed’ | VIDEO

The Nodal and Belinda scandal step by step: Insults, chat leaks and alleged fraud