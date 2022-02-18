Belinda and Nodal: Lupillo Rivera talks about the alleged house he gave the singer

Lupillo Rivera joins the controversy that sparked the breakup of Belinda and Christian Nodal’s engagement, a topic that has not stopped being talked about since the singer made it official in an Instagram story on February 13. Since then, social networks and different pink press media have been analyzing the possible reasons for the end of the relationship.

In addition to issues of alleged infidelity, by the interpreter of bottle after bottlethere is an additional “theory” that is the one that has been talked about the most and is related to an alleged loan that the actress of Spanish origin would have asked her boyfriend to “save” a luxurious house from a tax process.

Later, rumors began to circulate that said that property owned by Belinda had been given to her by the singer Lupillo Rivera, her partner on the show. The voice, and with whom he apparently had a relationship. He is even one of the gentlemen who have had tattoos in honor of the singer.

Rivera himself referred to this topic and managed to clarify whether he really gave Belinda a property. His statements were given to the media Red Hotreplied the Mexican newspaper The universal.

The singer, and well-known brother of the late Jenny Rivera, assured that he did not give the singer a house or money. Light without gravity.

“I never had to give Belinda any money. I never bought him anything, well I did buy him little gifts. A bag here and there, but nothing that extravagant really, ”he declared to the Telemundo newscast.

Following these statements, reports The universal, Lupillo Rivera’s fans were pleased “by the chivalry” that the singer showed when referring to Belinda.

. Lupillo RIvera clarified doubts about the alleged house that he gave to Belinda, a property for which she apparently had to pay money and asked Christian Nodal for a loan. Photo: Archive and Instagram

New directions

Although the separation between Belinda and Nodal has not stopped sounding, there are already new versions that speak of Nodal being seen entering a room so that one of the tattoos that he has in allusion to his ex-girlfriend were supposedly removed with a laser. In addition, it is still unknown what will happen to the engagement ring that he gave her and that is valued at approximately $3 million. The truth is that, for now, each one seems to be concentrating on their professional projects.

Shortly after the announcement of the break, Nodal signed a contract with the Sony Music label; In addition, this weekend he will make the first of two presentations that the artist has agreed on in Costa Rica.

On February 19, the Mexican regional music singer will perform at the San Carlos Cattlemen’s Chamber.

For her part, Belinda has been promoting the premiere of Welcome to Edenthe Netflix series in which he participated and which arrives on the platform in April.