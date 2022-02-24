Belinda and Nodal: the singer’s friend confirmed the reason for the breakup and exploded against Christian

The separation of the singers Belinda 32 years old and Christian Nodal of 23 continues to generate repercussions and speculation about the reason for the breakup. This year the lovebirds who were happy on social networks were going to get married but that never happened, quite the opposite.

Belinda and Nodal. Source: Terra archive

The truth is that the couple separated days before Valentine’s Day and rumors immediately began about the reason that led them to make that decision. The first thing that was said from the Nodal environment is that the problem was economic, since Belinda He asked for a large loan to pay off debts with the SAT but later gave him another destination.

Related news

Now, the designer Gustavo Mata, who is a close friend of Belinda, he was approached by the press and in his statements confirmed that the fight was for money. “If someone wants to go out with her, let it cost them, that’s the thing… Beautiful women cost a lot of money, that’s what it should be,” said the man.

At the same time he added: “Do you want to go out with a beautiful woman? It will cost you money. And with any woman, you have to pamper them, boys, pay them everything. That equality is not true. Enter her, pay her, don’t be elbows .” He also shot at Nodal and told him that he doesn’t have to go around airing the reasons for the fight.

Belinda. Source: Terra archive

Gustavo Mata affirmed that the gentlemen “have to always remain silent, no matter what happens”. Finally, he recognized that Belinda He is not going to return the expensive engagement ring to Nodal and explained: “What has been given, given, boys. What has fallen, fallen already. Nothing to return or anything. Neither the cars nor the watches are returned, it’s nonsense. Not even the rings go back.”