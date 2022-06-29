Belinda and the incident on stage on her return to Mexico

In just a few months the life of Belinda took final turns. The pop star went from being engaged to Christian Nodal to a stage of singleness whose prelude was that of a media break, a circumstance that he previously manifested taking care of discretion above all. After turning the page of that chapter, the beautiful interpreter found refuge in her work, which meant that she moved to Spain, where she had the opportunity to get a role in the television series welcome to eden. The truth is that Beli, -as she is affectionately known-, knew that there was another promise that she had to keep; to return to the stage to resume her career as a singer, and what better way to do it than traveling to Mexico to participate in a music festival in the city of Monterrey, where she showed her talent despite the incident she went through in in the middle of his commented presentation.

As anticipated, Belinda was part of the cartel called Machaca Fest 2022, a space in which she was received with all the applause of those who anxiously awaited her performance. However, in the middle of the show, the singer had to stop to explain what was happening. “I’m feeling a little dizzy and I don’t want to get off the stage. So until I pass out I’m not going to leave, don’t be scared…”, He said in front of the public who immediately sent him messages of support. In confidence with her fans, she also took the opportunity to make an important request. “So if you’ll do me a favor and sing this song for me and I’ll sit here with you until I feel a little bit better…“, said.

Through social networks, the clip of that moment went viral, in which Belinda is observed with what seemed like a bottle of serum in her hand. As soon as she brought everyone up to date on her situation, she sat down on one of the monitors placed on the stage. “I want you to know that I came straight from a 15 hour flight to be here with you, because I love you with all my heart…”, she said visibly calm, and then reiterated her commitment to remain with her audience as agreed. “I’m here, I’m not going, eh? Even if I pass out and my pressure drops, I’m fine…”, he added. Immediately afterwards, the interpreter sang the entrance of her theme entitled Angelto then let the attendees join their voices and sing.

Still paying attention to her surroundings, Belinda showed in an instant how one of her hands trembled, then took a long drink from the bottle she was holding. Minutes later a person from the staff approached to speak with her and later resumed the show. For Beli, it was very important to please her followers, because she made a nostalgic review of the songs that consolidated her career, some themes of the soap operas that she starred in, without forgetting to include the song in her repertoire Dying slowwhich served as a pretext to invite Jay de la Cueva, a member of the Moderatto group, to the stage, this being one of the climactic moments of the concert.

‘I’m better now than ever’

With a firm step, Belinda set out to move forward after breaking up with Christian Nodal, and her time in Spain was proof of this. She settled in her native country, the interpreter was one of the special guests at the last Platinum Awards gala, where she spoke publicly for the first time in a long time about how she felt. “I am now better than ever, they are processes of life. I’m already very calm, very happy, that’s how things happen. Life is beautiful and it fills you with surprises and this is one of them … ”, she stated in an interview for the program windowing.

